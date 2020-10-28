Tyler Technologies : to Participate in November Virtual Investor Conferences

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in three virtual investor conferences during November 2020.

Michael Smith, Tyler’s chief accounting officer, will participate in the Benchmark Technology Virtual One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, November 12.

Smith will also participate in the Northcoast Research 2020 Fall Conference on Monday, November 16, and host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Brian Miller, Tyler’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, at 10:00 a.m. ET. He will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of Miller’s RBC Capital Markets fireside discussion will be accessible at http://investors.tylertech.com/Presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

