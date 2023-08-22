Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will participate in three investor conferences in September 2023.

Conference Date Time and Place Participant(s) Wolfe Research 3rd Annual TMT Conference Sept. 6 1x1 meetings by appointment Le Méridien, San Francisco, Calif. Brian Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference Sept. 7 12:15 p.m. PT fireside chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment Palace Hotel, San Francisco, Calif. Brian Miller Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference Sept. 12 10 a.m. ET fireside chat + 1x1 meetings by appointment Virgin Hotel, Nashville, Tenn. Brian Miller

Live webcasts of the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference and the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference fireside chats will be accessible at https://investors.tylertech.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

