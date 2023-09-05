Solutions will streamline clerk operations and enhance transparency with the public

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with Licking County, Ohio, Clerk of Courts and the Courts of Common Pleas, General and Domestic Relations Division, for Tyler’s Enterprise Justice software suite, including its re:Search portal.

“We have been seeking a more extensive case management system that would allow us to efficiently manage the courts’ cases, now and in the future, as our county continues to grow,” said Licking County Common Pleas Clerk of Courts Olivia C. Parkinson. “We are pleased to select Tyler’s Enterprise Justice system as the ideal choice to make our courts’ systems more transparent and accessible to our users, from pro se litigants to the general public.”

Licking County selected numerous products within the Enterprise Justice suite, including: Enterprise Case Manager, Enterprise Financial Manager, Enterprise Jury Manager, Enterprise Custom Reports, Document Management, eSignatures, Notifications, and re:Search Portal. Once implemented, Tyler’s products will help Licking County comply with new and potential changes in legislation relative to public access, including online document imaging and e-filing. Additionally, the solutions will help the courts integrate and communicate more efficiently with constituents. The solutions will be powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a Tyler SaaS environment, enhancing the county’s security, resiliency, and scalability.

Tyler’s Enterprise Case Manager solution will provide comprehensive court administration for Licking County’s courts, including easily locating case information; creating and viewing dockets in various ways; generating forms, letters, and a variety of reports with advanced tools; sending notifications by text and email; and calculating fees, fines, and distributing payments automatically.

“We’re excited to bring our robust court case management system to Licking County,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “As a leader in this market, we’re confident that we can enhance efficiency, streamline clerk operations, and bring increased accessibility and transparency to all users.”

Licking County is located in central Ohio, with its county seat in Newark. It has a population of approximately 180,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

