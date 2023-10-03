Tyler’s integrated ERP and Civic software suite to help county improve business processes and provide government transparency

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with Augusta County and Augusta County Public Schools in Virginia for Tyler’s Enterprise ERP and Enterprise Permitting & Licensing software suites. The agreement includes Enterprise Financial Management, Enterprise Human Resources Management, Absence & Substitute, Time & Attendance, Enterprise Community Development, Enterprise Business Management, Enterprise Asset Management, and Open Finance.

“We are pleased to partner with Tyler Technologies with their solution suite for our new ERP system,” said Michael Bowen, project manager for Augusta County. “We’re confident in Tyler’s ability to improve efficiency and break down silos within our county and school district. Having these solutions in place will allow us to best serve our residents as we continue to grow.”

Augusta County and Augusta County Public Schools’ current solution has far too many manual processes. The county desired a solution that would bring greater operational efficiency and help to better integrate data across various departments. Following a competitive RFP, the county and school district selected Tyler as the vendor that would best help the county achieve its project goals.

Specifically, Tyler’s Enterprise ERP and Enterprise Permitting & Licensing software suites will bring the following capabilities to Augusta County and Augusta County Public Schools and the communities they serve by providing:

A human resources system that provides electronic employee files, recruitment and onboarding tools, time-keeping and substitute management functionality, and employee evaluations

A more comprehensive planning, permitting, and inspections suite, which will bring a better workflow experience to staff

Integration with work orders for streamlined business processes and completion of scheduled maintenance

Financial management applications to handle every aspect of accounting and budgeting, in addition to simplified reporting to help support the county’s fiscal responsibilities

Self-service functionality for citizens, vendors, and employees that’s easy to use, and an open data portal to easily compile and present information to aid in government transparency

“We’re pleased to bring an efficient and modern ERP system to Augusta County and Augusta County Public Schools,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP & Civic Division. “The county and schools’ selection of our core solutions will improve tracking, processes, data management, and workflows, and we look forward to partnering with the county to help them achieve their project goals.”

Augusta County is on the western edge of the Commonwealth of Virginia and is the second-largest county in Virginia by total area. This agreement expands Tyler’s footprint in Virginia, adding to its current client base of more than 100 clients in the Commonwealth.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

