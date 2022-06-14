Tyler Technologies to Provide Public Safety and Justice Solutions to Fairfield County, Ohio

Tyler expands its courts and public safety footprint in Ohio

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that it has signed two agreements in Fairfield County, Ohio. The first is with the Fairfield County Probate and Juvenile Court for Tyler’s Enterprise Justice suite, powered by Odyssey®, and the second is with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office for Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety suite, powered by New World™.

The Probate and Juvenile Court is currently operating a legacy case management system that is based on older technology and no longer serves the needs of the courts. The courts selected Tyler’s Enterprise Justice and Enterprise Supervision solutions to improve case management, streamline court processes, and manage all supervision processes and pretrial services more efficiently. These SaaS solutions will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offerings. This offering will bring added benefits to the courts that include increased availability and uptime of the products and enhanced security and compliance. This environment will also eliminate the need for the courts to build and maintain local servers.

“We are excited to modernize our court operations with Tyler as we’ve outgrown our current case management solution,” said Fairfield County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Terre Vandervoort. “Deploying the solutions in the cloud gives us the added benefits of less strain on our internal IT resources and knowing we’re always receiving the latest software updates.”

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has selected a number of solutions from Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety suite, including Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Enterprise Law Enforcement Records, Enterprise Police and Fire Mobility, and Enterprise Corrections. These fully integrated solutions will enable fast, easy access to critical information and improved workflow to make the agency work more efficiently. Not only do the solutions provide accurate and secure information for dispatchers, first responders in the field, and command staff, but the solutions will also ensure the sheriff’s office is compliant with state and federal mandates.

“The addition of these public safety solutions from Tyler will improve efficiency for all of our major activities, from dispatch to records and corrections management,” said Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape. “Our number one priority is keeping our community safe, and by having these comprehensive and accurate solutions assisting our first responders and dispatchers, we’ll be able to serve our community even better.”

“We’re pleased to bring our premier justice and public safety solution suites to Fairfield County,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Justice Group. “The courts and sheriff’s office are already doing impressive work serving their constituents, and we are excited to help them increase efficiency, improve processes, and help their staff focus on the most crucial tasks.”

Fairfield County is located in central Ohio and is part of the Columbus metropolitan area. It has a population of roughly 162,000. The county is the sixth Ohio court jurisdiction to select Tyler’s Enterprise Justice solution and the 11th Ohio county to select Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety solution.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

