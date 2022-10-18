Advanced search
    TYL   US9022521051

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TYL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:44 2022-10-18 am EDT
337.17 USD   +3.35%
09:21aYuba County, California, Improves Electronic Permitting Process and Citizen Engagement with Tyler Technologies
BU
10/17DA Davidson Adjusts Tyler Technologies Price Target to $420 From $460, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/13Tyler Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
Yuba County, California, Improves Electronic Permitting Process and Citizen Engagement with Tyler Technologies

10/18/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution brings improvements to residents and county staff

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that Yuba County, California, has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution following an on-time and under-budget implementation.

“Going live with Tyler’s software has already brought many improvements to our county’s permitting process, including more streamlined communication and the ability to respond much quicker to customer requests,” said Steve Oehler, business systems analyst, Yuba County. “With an improved online system and new customer-facing portal, there is no need for an individual to get in his or her car and drive down to the county office anymore to request and receive a permit. We are so excited to bring this capability to our constituents and know they will find it valuable for various projects that require a permit.”

Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing solution automates, connects, and streamlines all of Yuba County’s critical processes, including workflow, management, inspection, enforcement, and electronic plan review. The most significant improvements have positively impacted constituents who apply for permits, but the county’s staff have realized benefits, as well. With the software, constituents have access to a unique log-in and dashboard where they can easily request permits for projects such as building or commercial residential, electrical, plumbing, public works, and more. Once information is submitted, the customer can keep track of all activity related to the project, including inspection and plan reviews.

For county staff, they can immediately see information once it’s been entered by a customer and can process the request much quicker than before. Having the permit request in a digital environment that integrates seamlessly with the back office also allows for easy communication between the customer and field inspectors, who use tablets to communicate inspection status in real time.

“We are pleased to help Yuba County improve its permitting processes, which will not only make it easier for residents to apply for permits, but it will also streamline processes for staff,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s Civic Services business unit. “Moving from a siloed, manual workflow to a fully integrated electronic process is an exciting transition, and we’re glad to support Yuba County in this implementation.”

Yuba County is one of California’s original counties, formed in 1850. It is located in north central California and has a population of roughly 83,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 861 M - -
Net income 2022 157 M - -
Net Debt 2022 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 88,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 566 M 13 566 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,76x
EV / Sales 2023 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 143
Free-Float 85,4%
Technical analysis trends TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 326,25 $
Average target price 469,86 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lynn Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian K. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John S. Marr Executive Chairman
Jeff Green Chief Technology Officer
Kevin Iwersen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYLER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.29%13 566
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.04%1 771 473
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-46.32%52 179
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-33.93%44 568
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.50%44 231
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.32%42 195