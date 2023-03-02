Tyman : Financial Reporting Document

Highlights

Performance at upper end of expectations despite challenging macroeconomic backdrop

Revenue growth of 13%, with LFL growth of 5% reflecting successful pricing actions and share gains, partially offset by lower market volumes, including the exit from Russia

Adjusted operating profit growth of 5%, with a LFL decline of 3% reflecting lower volumes, including the exit from Russia

Adjusted operating margin decline principally reflects the dilutive impact of the pass-through of input cost inflation

Good progress with our strategic initiatives:

Share gains: innovation, market expansion and executing well with customers

Structural margin enhancement: footprint optimisation, ERP upgrade, factory automation, process enhancement activities

Further external recognition of our sustainability credentials; 90% of funding now linked to sustainability performance following successful debt refinancing