  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Tyman plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYMN   GB00B29H4253

TYMAN PLC

(TYMN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:27 2023-03-01 am EST
256.50 GBX   +0.98%
02:04aTyman : Financial Reporting Document
PU
03/01UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/28UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Tyman : Financial Reporting Document

03/02/2023 | 02:04am EST
Tyman plc

Results for the year ended

31 December 2022

Highlights

2 © Tyman plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Highlights

Performance at upper end of expectations despite challenging macroeconomic backdrop

  • Revenue growth of 13%, with LFL growth of 5% reflecting successful pricing actions and share gains, partially offset by lower market volumes, including the exit from Russia
  • Adjusted operating profit growth of 5%, with a LFL decline of 3% reflecting lower volumes, including the exit from Russia
  • Adjusted operating margin decline principally reflects the dilutive impact of the pass-through of input cost inflation
  • Good progress with our strategic initiatives:
    • Share gains: innovation, market expansion and executing well with customers
    • Structural margin enhancement: footprint optimisation, ERP upgrade, factory automation, process enhancement activities
  • Further external recognition of our sustainability credentials; 90% of funding now linked to sustainability performance following successful debt refinancing
  • FY dividend increase of 6%, reflecting adjusted EPS growth of 8% & confidence in Group's future growth prospects

3 © Tyman plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Financial review

4 © Tyman plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

2022 financial highlights

Adjusted EPS growth of 8%, leverage remains at bottom end of target range

Revenue

£715.5m

2021: £635.7m

+13% (Reported vs 2021)

+5% (LFL(1) vs 2021)

Operating profit(2)

£94.6m (margin: 13.2%)

2021: £90.0m (margin 14.2%)

+5%

(Reported vs 2021)

-3%

(LFL(1) vs. 2021)

EPS(2)

34.7p

2021: 32.1p

+8%

(vs 2021)

ROCE(3)

13.3%

2021: 14.5%

Cash conversion

64%

2021: 64%

Leverage(4)

1.0x

2021: 0.9x

Notes - for Definitions and reconciliation of APMs see the Results Announcement published on 2 March 2023

  1. Constant currency, excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals
  2. Adjusted
  3. Adjusted Operating Profit divided by average capital employed
  4. Calculated in accordance with banking covenants on a frozen GAAP basis (excluding the impact of IFRS 16)

5 © Tyman plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Disclaimer

Tyman plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 07:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 731 M 879 M 879 M
Net income 2022 52,8 M 63,5 M 63,5 M
Net Debt 2022 147 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,25x
Yield 2022 5,24%
Capitalization 497 M 597 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 97,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 256,50 GBX
Average target price 323,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jo C. Hallas Director
Jason Russel Gary Ashton Director
Nicholas Hartery Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Nigel Withers Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Clatworthy Non-Executive Director
