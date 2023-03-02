|
Tyman : Financial Reporting Document
Tyman plc
Results for the year ended
31 December 2022
2 © Tyman plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2022
Highlights
Performance at upper end of expectations despite challenging macroeconomic backdrop
-
Revenue growth of 13%, with LFL growth of 5% reflecting successful pricing actions and share gains, partially offset by lower market volumes, including the exit from Russia
-
Adjusted operating profit growth of 5%, with a LFL decline of 3% reflecting lower volumes, including the exit from Russia
-
Adjusted operating margin decline principally reflects the dilutive impact of the pass-through of input cost inflation
-
Good progress with our strategic initiatives:
-
-
Share gains: innovation, market expansion and executing well with customers
-
Structural margin enhancement: footprint optimisation, ERP upgrade, factory automation, process enhancement activities
-
Further external recognition of our sustainability credentials; 90% of funding now linked to sustainability performance following successful debt refinancing
-
FY dividend increase of 6%, reflecting adjusted EPS growth of 8% & confidence in Group's future growth prospects
3 © Tyman plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2022
4 © Tyman plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2022
2022 financial highlights
Adjusted EPS growth of 8%, leverage remains at bottom end of target range
Revenue
£715.5m
2021: £635.7m
+13% (Reported vs 2021)
+5% (LFL(1) vs 2021)
Operating profit(2)
£94.6m (margin: 13.2%)
2021: £90.0m (margin 14.2%)
|
+5%
|
(Reported vs 2021)
|
-3%
|
(LFL(1) vs. 2021)
ROCE(3)
13.3%
2021: 14.5%
Cash conversion
64%
2021: 64%
Leverage(4)
1.0x
2021: 0.9x
Notes - for Definitions and reconciliation of APMs see the Results Announcement published on 2 March 2023
-
Constant currency, excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals
-
Adjusted
-
Adjusted Operating Profit divided by average capital employed
-
Calculated in accordance with banking covenants on a frozen GAAP basis (excluding the impact of IFRS 16)
5 © Tyman plc Results for the year ended 31 December 2022
Disclaimer
Tyman plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 07:03:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on TYMAN PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
731 M
879 M
879 M
|Net income 2022
|
52,8 M
63,5 M
63,5 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
147 M
176 M
176 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|7,25x
|Yield 2022
|5,24%
|
|Capitalization
|
497 M
597 M
597 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,88x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,85x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 300
|Free-Float
|97,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TYMAN PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|256,50 GBX
|Average target price
|323,57 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|26,1%