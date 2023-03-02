Tyman : Financial Reporting Document

TYMAN PLC RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 Tyman plc (TYMN.L) announces results for the year ended 31 December 2022. Summary Group Results £m unless stated 2022 2021 Change LFL(1) Revenue 715.5 635.7 +13% +5% Adjusted operating profit* 94.6 90.0 +5% -3% Adjusted operating margin* 13.2% 14.2% -100bps -100bps Operating profit 70.7 73.1 -3% Adjusted profit before taxation* 85.8 81.5 +5% Profit before taxation 61.4 64.0 -4% Adjusted EPS* 34.7p 32.1p +8% Basic EPS 24.6p 25.4p -3% Dividend per share 13.7p 12.9p +6% Leverage(2) 1.0x 0.9x +0.1x Return on capital employed* 13.3% 14.5% -120bps Alternative performance measures. These "Adjusted" metrics are before amortisation of acquired intangible assets, impairment of acquired intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, and adjusting items. These measures provide additional information to shareholders on the underlying performance of the business and are used consistently through the statement. Further details can be found on page 39. LFL = constant currency like-for-like (see APMs on page 40). Leverage is calculated in accordance with the debt covenant methodology (see APMs on page 42). Highlights: Performance at upper end of expectations despite challenging macroeconomic backdrop

Revenue growth of 13%, with LFL growth of 5% reflecting successful pricing actions and share gains, partially offset by lower market volumes, including the exit from Russia

Adjusted operating profit growth of 5%, with a LFL decline of 3% reflecting lower volumes, including the exit from Russia; operating profit decline of 3%

Adjusted operating margin decline principally reflects the dilutive impact of the pass- through of cost inflation

Good progress with our strategic initiatives:

Share gains, driven by innovation, market expansion and executing well with customers Structural margin enhancement activities, including further footprint optimisation, ERP upgrade, factory automation and process enhancement projects

Further external recognition of our sustainability credentials; 90% of funding now linked to sustainability performance following successful debt refinancing

Full year dividend increase of 6%, reflecting growth in adjusted EPS of 8% and confidence in the Group's future growth prospects 1

Jo Hallas, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Group delivered a solid trading performance in 2022 against increasingly challenging market conditions. Our continued focus on share gains and improving our operational platform, together with successful implementation of pricing actions and strong cost control, enabled us to deliver full year adjusted operating profit at the upper end of market expectations. We made further progress on our sustainability roadmap and the issuance of new sustainability- linked financing bolsters the Group's commitments to a more sustainable world. Pleasingly, this progress has been recognised by external agencies, most recently with Tyman's inclusion in the FTSE4Good UK Index. In 2023, pricing carryover, self-help measures and benefits from strategic initiatives are expected to partially mitigate lower volumes and ongoing cost inflation as we navigate the near- term economic challenges. The underlying fundamentals of the markets the Group operates in remain strong. Building on our portfolio of differentiated products, market-leading brands, deep customer relationships and sustainability credentials, together with our agile and resilient business model, Tyman is well positioned to take advantage of the positive structural industry growth drivers as housing market conditions improve." 2 March 2023

Overview of results Performance in 2022 Tyman delivered a solid trading performance in 2022 against a strong comparative period and despite increasingly challenging market conditions. Revenue for the year of £715.5 million (2021: £635.7 million) grew by 13% compared to 2021, reflecting like-for-like (LFL) growth of 5% together with 8% growth from foreign exchange movements. LFL revenue growth reflected the benefit of pricing actions implemented to recover cost inflation, and share gains, partially offset by lower volumes. In addition, the Group discontinued business with Russia and Belarus from February 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine, and this impacted LFL revenue growth by 1 percentage point. Underlying demand in most of the Group's major markets began the year strongly, driven by favourable structural industry trends and a continuation of the post-COVID rebound in RMI activity, some of which was supported by government fiscal stimulus. Whilst the positive long- term structural trends remain intact, underlying demand levels began to moderate in the summer of 2022 as sharp increases in consumer inflation fed through to rapid rises in interest rates, the combination of which has caused a cost-of-living crisis across most major economies and led to a reduction in residential RMI and housebuilding activity. This moderation in demand became significantly more pronounced during the latter part of the year. Nevertheless, our scale and agility enabled us to win market share, notably in our North American and International divisions. Input cost inflation remained a challenge in 2022 as, whilst many commodity prices and freight rates moderated as the year progressed, the conflict in Ukraine put upwards pressure on energy prices and raw material conversion costs. In addition, labour markets have remained highly competitive for the past 18 months, especially in the US, which has resulted in wage inflation above long-term averages. We have reacted with agility to these challenges and successfully passed on rising input cost inflation to customers in the form of general price increases and temporary surcharges, although there is an inevitable lag in recovery due to the size and frequency of these increases, as well as some backward-looking customer pricing mechanisms. The Group responded to the moderation in demand in the second half of the year with adjustments to production shifts, reductions in temporary labour and various tactical cost-saving actions. The improving supply chain environment allowed the Group to implement inventory reduction plans, although these have been constrained to some extent by lower shipments. We are continuing to closely monitor developments in our supply chains, especially given heightened geopolitical tensions in many parts of the world. The Group also progressed structural cost- saving initiatives, including the exit of three manufacturing facilities in the UK and Germany which will complete in early 2023 and deliver annualised benefits of c. £3 million. The Group's self-help measures partially mitigated the lower volumes, including the impact of the exit from Russia and Belarus (these markets contributed £3 million to adjusted operating profit in 2021). Adjusted operating profit for the year of £94.6 million (2021: £90.0 million) grew by 5% on a reported basis compared to 2021, reflecting a LFL decline of 3% and foreign exchange benefit of 8%. The pass-through of input cost inflation had a dilutive effect on adjusted operating profit margins due to the higher revenue base. Inflation and foreign exchange movements, together with the marked reduction in volumes shipped towards the end of the year, had a significant impact on inventory levels, in turn leading to a reduction in return on 3

capital employed by 120bps to 13.3%. This also resulted in adjusted operating cash conversion of 64% (2021: 64%) remaining below the target average of 90%. Health and safety The health and safety of our people is the Group's top priority and is being embedded across our culture through our 'Safety is our First Language' programme. Pleasingly, the Group achieved a lost time incident frequency rate (LTIFR), excluding COVID-19 cases, of 1.4 in 2022, a 26% improvement on 2021 and a 71% improvement versus the 2018 baseline LTIFR of 4.8. Specific safety improvement plans were implemented at four locations with the highest incident rates in 2021; this led to lost time incidents and other recordables at these sites more than halving to 20 in 2022 (2021: 42). Whilst the Group is yet to achieve its ambitious goal of a LTIFR of less than 1.0, the downward trend in work-related injuries and positively trending leading indicators give us confidence that the Group now has the solid foundations in place to deliver world-class levels of safety performance. Strategic progress The Group has continued to progress its Focus, Define, Grow strategy, which is underpinned by the three sustainability pillars of Sustainable Operations, Sustainable Culture and Sustainable Solutions. The Focus activities seek to improve operational efficiency and structurally improve the cost base by optimising footprint, enhancing systems and processes and reducing complexity. Examples of such activity in 2022 included the exit of three manufacturing facilities in the UK and Germany, the optimisation of the distribution network for the western US market, investment in factory automation in Italy and the UK, and the continuation of a multi-year programme to roll out a global ERP template. The North American product portfolio harmonisation project made further progress, with work moving to the hinged patio door and casement product groups during the year. The Sustainable Operations activities included transitioning the Group's largest manufacturing facility in Europe to use 80% recycled aluminium content and installing solar panels at a major UK site. The Group has defined its Science Based Targets and submitted these to the SBTi for validation, with Scope 1 and 2 targets in line with a 1.5oC pathway and Scope 3 targets in line with a 'well below 2oC' pathway. The Define strategic pillar, which aims to build cultural cohesion to facilitate ongoing synergy extraction, has continued to gain momentum through embedding the 'One Tyman' culture and expanding the 'Tyman Excellence System' for the development and deployment of best practice. Under Lean Excellence, the Group held its first cross-divisional Kaizen week at its Budrio site in Italy, creating stronger awareness and engagement with lean across site representatives from around the world, with more such events to be conducted in 2023. As part of the Sustainability Excellence work, a database was developed to facilitate groupwide sharing of best practice for reducing energy, water and waste, designing sustainable products, and transitioning to sustainable packaging. This has already helped to drive the development of sustainable packaging for retail customers seeking to eliminate single-use plastic. Under Sustainable Culture, a groupwide employee engagement survey was conducted, followed up with focus groups to define local and cross-site action plans. An ethics leadership course was deployed to provide senior leaders with the skills to create an environment of psychological safety, further embedding the Group's Code of Business Ethics. 4