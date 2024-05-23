Company No: 02806007

TYMAN PLC

(THE "COMPANY")

ORDINARY AND SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 16 MAY 2024

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held on 16 May 2024, the following resolutions were passed with the requisite majorities:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

15. THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised (in substitution for all existing authorities) to exercise all powers of the Company in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company ("Rights"):

up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,272,037; and comprising equity securities (as defined in the Act) up to a nominal amount of £6,544,074 (such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount of any shares allotted or Rights granted under subparagraph a. above of this Resolution 15) in connection with an offer in connection with a fully pre-emptive offer: to the holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings of ordinary shares; and to the holders of other equity securities if this is required by the rights of those securities or, if the Directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities,

and this authority shall expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if earlier, on 16 August 2025 (unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or Rights to be granted after the authority expires and the Directors may allot shares or grant Rights under any such offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

16. THAT, subject to the passing of Resolution 15, the Directors be and are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 and Section 573 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560 of the Act) for cash either pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 15 above or by way of a sale of equity securities held as treasury shares, as if Section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to:

the allotment of equity securities, or sale of equity securities held as treasury shares, in connection with a rights issue, open offer or any other pre-emptive offer in favour of: ordinary shareholders (excluding any Shareholder holding shares as treasury shares) in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their respective holdings, and

