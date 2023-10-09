NoviqTech Limited, formerly Tymlez Group Limited, is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the development and delivery of carbon reporting and guarantee of origin solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers and producers to verify the green credentials of their goods across green gases and physical goods. By recording carbon on distributed ledger technology, each unit of carbon is recorded in a fashion such that it cannot be edited. A full audit trail of the environment is available on the trust chain, for example, data about meters including installation and calibration dates and installer credentials. Its Trust Chain provides a granular breakdown of each individual step involved in the creation of a tokenized certificate such as carbon credit. Parameters such as project establishment, meter installation, manual readings, and more are captured and provided to end customers, allowing them to have total trust in the offsets they are purchasing.

Sector Software