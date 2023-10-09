Effective October 09, 2023, Tymlez Group Limited will change its name to NoviqTech Limited.
October 09, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.003000 AUD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-86.96%
|06:00am
Effective October 09, 2023, Tymlez Group Limited will change its name to NoviqTech Limited.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.003000 AUD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-86.96%
|2 M $
|+34.52%
|301 B $
|+28.19%
|152 B $
|+44.41%
|115 B $
|+36.10%
|44 577 M $
|+67.12%
|24 166 M $
|+45.93%
|21 713 M $
|-12.90%
|15 662 M $
|+22.60%
|13 176 M $
|-0.56%
|13 070 M $