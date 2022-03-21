Tymlez : HBAR Foundation Strategic Partnership And $1M USD Grant

TYMLEZ will partner with HBAR Foundation to develop one of the world's most secure, trusted, and scalable carbon reporting solutions for ESG compliance, Guarantee of Origin (GO), and Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) ecosystems, leveraging TYMLEZ's ability to ingest encrypted and verified data directly from IoT devices.

As part of the partnership, TYMLEZ has been awarded a US$1 million (approx. AU$1.4 million) grant by the HBAR Foundation, a fund dedicated to growing the Hedera ecosystem, and will receive US$100,000 (approx. AU$140,000) as an upfront payment. The grant will be progressively drawn down by TYMLEZ on the achievement of development milestones over the term of the grant (4 years). TYMLEZ does not expect to incur any material expenses associated with claiming down on the grant. Either party is eligible to terminate the grant for non-performance.

The grant, which has taken immediate effect, is benchmarked against the successful delivery of 10 key milestones including the delivery of closed and open-source software (where TYMLEZ will remain the sole owner and retain exclusive usage rights to closed source software and be compensated for the usage of any open source software), development of digitised carbon policies, hardware integration, and customer onboarding.

The partnership is the culmination of six months of close collaboration between TYMLEZ and the HBAR Foundation to develop leading edge carbon reporting solutions for ESG compliance, GO, and VCM ecosystems, not yet available in the marketplace. This close working relationship has enabled a robust integration between the TYMLEZ Platform and the open source Guardian on Hedera.

Partnering with the HBAR Foundation is expected to enable TYMLEZ to accelerate the rollout of solutions with industry partners and governments in Australia and abroad. The capabilities of the TYMLEZ Platform are now further enhanced by the support of Hedera's innovative technologies.

Prior to the partnership, TYMLEZ had been developing its own blockchain technology known as TBSP (TYMLEZ Blockchain Solution Platform). With recent advances in blockchain technology, TYMLEZ completed a migration of relevant

