Typhoon Exploration : Identifies Gold Potential on its Agar Project and Reveals Historical ResultsSeptember 13, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

TYPHOON IDENTIFIES GOLD POTENTIAL ON ITS AGAR

PROJECT AND REVEALS HISTORICAL RESULTS

Piedmont, September 13, 2021 - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TYP) ("Typhoon" or "the Company") announces that it has undertaken a compilation of historic works on the Duplessis-Agar property, located between 60 and 70 kilometres northeast of the municipality of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, and west of Lake Pusticamica (Northern Region of Quebec). The property is composed of 10 titles representing 900 hectares, and is easily accessible by regional roads.

The property is known for a series of gold occurrences named Agar #1 to Agar #7, which are distributed over an area of about 1 kilometre along an east-west axis, and 500 metres in the north-south axis. Gold mineralization may be associated with northeast regional shear zones known for their gold potential (source: sigeom.com).

Historical Drilling

The ongoing compilation of historical drilling reveals that approximately 12,000 metres distributed in 75 boreholes were drilled inside the property between 1981 and 1990. The compilation of this historical information is based on reports and maps digitized by the MERN on the Examine database. At this stage of work, the Company considers that, to the best of its knowledge, no drillings have been done since then on the property.

The compilation showed that 55 mineralized intervals of more than 1 g/t over 1 metre in length were identified in the historic holes for an average of 2.4 g/t over 3.7 metres. The mineralized intersections are located at a depth that varies between 20 and 150 metres.

Of these, 10 intervals show a metal factor of more than 10 (grade x width), the equivalent of 1 gram per ton over 10 metres. The average obtained for these results is 4.2 g/t over

5.6 metres (see table below). Gold mineralization is in the form of networks of quartz veins generally hosted in silicified and pyritized diorite intrusions.

Although these results must be considered historical and preliminary, they nevertheless indicate the presence of gold on the property.