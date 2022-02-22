Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tyra Biosciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYRA   US90240B1061

TYRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(TYRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyra Biosciences to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that TYRA management will be participating in a corporate panel discussion at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually March 7-9, 2022.  Details are below: 

Corporate Panel Details:

  • Targeted Oncology – Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA
  • Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 9:10 am ET

A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Company's website at https://tyra.bio in the "For Investors" section.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. TYRA is using its proprietary SNÅP platform, which is optimized to enable rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots, in order to generate next-generation product candidates that are specifically designed to address acquired drug resistance and provide alternative treatment options. TYRA is initially focused on developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) family members, which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. TYRA is advancing multiple product candidates toward the clinic including its lead product candidate TYRA-300, an FGFR3 inhibitor with an initial focus on patients with bladder cancer, and TYRA-200, an FGFR2 inhibitor with an initial focus on patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma who have developed drug resistance mutations from existing FGFR inhibitors. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. TYRA cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. TYRA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of TYRA in general, see the risks described in our prior filings with the U.S.  with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

Contact:
Amy Conrad
aconrad@tyra.bio

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyra-biosciences-to-participate-in-cowen-42nd-annual-healthcare-conference-301487891.html

SOURCE Tyra Biosciences


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TYRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
2021TYRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.(NASDAQGS : TYRA) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
2021Tyra Biosciences to Present at the 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
PR
2021Jefferies Downgrades Tyra Biosciences to Hold from Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $31 fro..
MT
2021Tyra Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights - Form 8-K
PU
2021TYRA BIOSCIENCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2021TYRA BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
2021Tyra Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights
PR
2021TYRA BIOSCIENCES : Jefferies Starts Tyra Biosciences at Buy with $19 Price Target
MT
2021TYRA BIOSCIENCES : Cowen Starts Tyra Biosciences at Outperform
MT
2021TYRA BIOSCIENCES : BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Tyra Biosciences With Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TYRA BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations