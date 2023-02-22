Advanced search
Tyra Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/22/2023 | 04:06pm EST
CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Todd Harris, CEO of TYRA, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 am ET

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Mr. Harris will virtually present a company overview on Wednesday, March 15, at 12:00 pm ET

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available via the For Investors page on the Investor section of the TYRA website.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. TYRA's proprietary in-house discovery platform, SNÅP, enables the rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots that help predict genetic alterations most likely to cause acquired resistance to existing therapies. Leveraging SNÅP, TYRA is developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptors (FGFR), which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. TYRA-300 is an FGFR3 selective inhibitor for oncology. TYRA-200 is an FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor with potency against FGFR2 fusions, molecular brake mutations and gatekeeper resistance that TYRA is developing initially in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. TYRA is also targeting achondroplasia and other FGFR3-related skeletal dysplasias and FGFR4 and RET (REarranged during Transfection kinase) driven cancers. TYRA is based in Carlsbad, CA.  For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.tyra.bio and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Amy Conrad
aconrad@tyra.bio

(PRNewsfoto/Tyra Biosciences, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyra-biosciences-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301753521.html

SOURCE Tyra Biosciences


© PRNewswire 2023
