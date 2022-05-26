Log in
    TYR   AU0000066508

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

(TYR)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/26 02:10:03 am EDT
1.040 AUD   +5.05%
TYRO PAYMENTS : APS330 - 31 March 2022
PU
05/24Australian shares close volatile session lower as tech stocks weigh
RE
05/01Tyro Payments Limited Announces Trading Results for the Year to Date Ended April 29, 2022
CI
Tyro Payments : APS330 - 31 March 2022

05/26/2022 | 02:28am EDT
Tyro Payments Limited

APS330 PUBLIC

DISCLOSURE

31 March 2022

For usepersonal

ABN 49 103 575 042

only

APS 330 Public Disclosure

use

Table of Contents

Attachment B: Main Features of Capital Instruments

Table 2: Main Features

personalFor

Attachment C: Risk Exposures and Assessment

Table 3: Capital Adequacy

Table 4: Credit Risk

Table 5: Securitisation

1 Table number references as per APS 330

3

3

4

4

4

5

2

For personal use only

APS 330 Public Disclosure

31 March 2022

Attachment B: Main Features of Capital Instruments

Table 2: Main Features

The main features of capital instruments are updated on an ongoing basis and are available at the Regulatory Disclosures section on the Company's website: https://investors.tyro.com/investor-centre/

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED - APS330 PUBLIC DISCLOSURE - 31 MARCH 2022

3

For personal use only

Attachment C: Risk Exposures and Assessment

Table 3: Capital Adequacy

Risk weighted assets

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

$'million

$'million

Bank & other financial institutions

35.6

34.5

Business lending

29.3

21.1

Government

-

-

Other

100.9

102.8

Total credit risk

165.8

158.4

Operational risk

14.5

14.5

Total risk weighted assets

180.3

172.9

Capital adequacy ratios

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

%

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

40%

44%

Tier 1 Capital

40%

44%

Total Capital

41%

45%

Table 4a: Credit Risk - Total Gross & Average Credit Risk Exposures

Credit risk exposure by major types

Total

Total

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

Quarter Average

$'million

$'million

$'million

Cash and liquid assets

43.8

67.6

55.7

Investment securities

79.9

70.7

75.3

Due from other financial institutions

19.1

19.1

19.1

Loans

29.3

21.1

25.2

Other assets

99.4

102.8

101.1

Credit risk exposure by portfolio

Total

Total

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

Quarter Average

$'million

$'million

$'million

Government

33.4

53.8

43.6

Bank & other financial institutions

108.0

103.6

105.8

Business lending

29.3

21.1

25.2

Corporate

-

-

-

Other

100.9

102.8

101.9

All amounts are presented in Australian dollars and rounded to the nearest million.

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED - APS330 PUBLIC DISCLOSURE - 31 MARCH 2022

4

For personal use only

Attachment C: Risk Exposures and Assessment (continued)

Table 4b: Credit Risk - Impaired assets, Past due loans, Provisions and Write-offs

Impaired and past due facilities by portfolio

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

$'million

$'million

Past due facilities

-

-

Impaired facilities

0.9

0.6

Specific provisions

0.2

0.1

Charges for specific provisions

0.1

0.0

Write-offs1

0.2

0.4

Table 4c: Credit Risk - General Reserve for Credit Losses

General reserves for credit losses

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

$'million

$'million

Reserve for credit losses

3.5

3.0

Collective provision for impairment

NA

NA

Table 5: Securitisation

Securitisation exposures

31 Mar 2022

31 Dec 2021

$'million

$'million

Total amount of exposures securitised

NA

NA

Recognised gain/(loss) on sale

NA

NA

Aggregate amount of off-balance sheet securitisation exposures

NA

NA

1 Write-offs noted before any recoveries.

All amounts are presented in Australian dollars and rounded to the nearest million.

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED - APS330 PUBLIC DISCLOSURE - 31 MARCH 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tyro Payments Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:27:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
