Tyro Payments : APS330 - 31 March 2022

Tyro Payments Limited
only31 March 2022
ABN 49 103 575 042
APS 330 Public Disclosure
Table of Contents
Attachment B: Main Features of Capital Instruments
Table 2: Main Features
Attachment C: Risk Exposures and Assessment
Table 3: Capital Adequacy
Table 4: Credit Risk
Table 5: Securitisation
31 March 2022
Attachment B: Main Features of Capital Instruments
Table 2: Main Features
The main features of capital instruments are updated on an ongoing basis and are available at the Regulatory Disclosures section on the Company's website: https://investors.tyro.com/investor-centre/
Attachment C: Risk Exposures and Assessment
Risk weighted assets
31 Mar 2022
31 Dec 2021
$'million
Bank & other financial institutions
35.6
34.5
Business lending
29.3
21.1
Government
-
Other
100.9
102.8
Total credit risk
165.8
158.4
Operational risk
14.5
Total risk weighted assets
180.3
172.9
Capital adequacy ratios
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
40%
44%
Tier 1 Capital
Total Capital
41%
45%
Table 4a: Credit Risk - Total Gross & Average Credit Risk Exposures
Credit risk exposure by major types
Total
Quarter Average
Cash and liquid assets
43.8
67.6
55.7
Investment securities
79.9
70.7
75.3
Due from other financial institutions
19.1
Loans
25.2
Other assets
99.4
101.1
Credit risk exposure by portfolio
33.4
53.8
43.6
108.0
103.6
105.8
Corporate
101.9
All amounts are presented in Australian dollars and rounded to the nearest million.
Attachment C: Risk Exposures and Assessment (continued)
Table 4b: Credit Risk - Impaired assets, Past due loans, Provisions and Write-offs
Impaired and past due facilities by portfolio
Past due facilities
Impaired facilities
0.9
0.6
Specific provisions
0.2
0.1
Charges for specific provisions
0.0
Write-offs1
0.4
Table 4c: Credit Risk - General Reserve for Credit Losses
General reserves for credit losses
Reserve for credit losses
3.5
3.0
Collective provision for impairment
NA
Securitisation exposures
Total amount of exposures securitised
Recognised gain/(loss) on sale
Aggregate amount of off-balance sheet securitisation exposures
1 Write-offs noted before any recoveries.
All amounts are presented in Australian dollars and rounded to the nearest million.
