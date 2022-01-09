Tyro Payments : Application for quotation of securities - TYR
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday January 10, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
TYR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
462,081
13/12/2021
TYR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
257,302
30/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 19
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
49103575042
1.3
ASX issuer code
TYR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 19
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 19
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TYRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
271,803
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
27/11/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
10/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Issue date
13/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 19
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
271,803
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The consideration provided and a condition of vesting is continued employment with Tyro.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
2.900000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
266,666 shares issued under the Tyro Liquidity Event Performance Rights Plan are subject to a 12-month trading restriction to 13 December 2022.
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TYRAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
TYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
35,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
26/11/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 19
