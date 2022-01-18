Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tyro Payments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TYR   AU0000066508

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

(TYR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/18 12:10:53 am
2.58 AUD   -1.53%
02:35aTYRO PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - TYR
PU
01/09TYRO PAYMENTS : Notification of cessation of securities - TYR
PU
01/09TYRO PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - TYR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tyro Payments : Application for quotation of securities - TYR

01/18/2022 | 02:35am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TYR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

242,628

12/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 12

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

49103575042

1.3

ASX issuer code

TYR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 12

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 12

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TYRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

171,914

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

29/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

10/1/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

166,666

Praveenesh Pala

Praveenesh Pala

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 12

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date

12/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

171,914

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personal

The consideration provided and a condition of vesting is continued employment with Tyro

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

2.670000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

For

TYRAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-DEC-2024 EX NIL

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

TYR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

31/12/2021

8/1/2022

51,331

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 12

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tyro Payments Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 07:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
