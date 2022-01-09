Log in
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/07 12:10:53 am
2.63 AUD   +0.38%
TYRO PAYMENTS : Notification of cessation of securities - TYR
PU
TYRO PAYMENTS : Application for quotation of securities - TYR
PU
01/06Australian shares rebound as financials gain, James Hardie sinks
RE
Tyro Payments : Notification of cessation of securities - TYR

01/09/2022 | 04:38pm EST
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

TYRAG

OPTION EXPIRING

29,716

Lapse of conditional right to

04/01/2022

30-DEC-2024 EX NIL

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

TYRAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

17,009

Lapse of conditional right to

04/01/2022

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

TYRAB

OPTION EXPIRING

114,333

Lapse of conditional right to

04/01/2022

VARIOUS DATES EX

securities because the

VARIOUS PRICES

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

TYRAC

OPTION EXPIRING

37,657

Lapse of conditional right to

04/01/2022

31-AUG-2025 EX NIL

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

TYRAE

OPTION EXPIRING

61,232

Lapse of conditional right to

04/01/2022

30-SEP-2026 EX $1.79

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

49103575042

1.3

ASX issuer code

TYR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

TYRAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-DEC-2024 EX NIL

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

29,716

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

4/1/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

N/A

ASX +Security Code and Description

TYRAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2025 EX NIL

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

37,657

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

4/1/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

N/A

ASX +Security Code and Description

TYRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

17,009

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

4/1/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

N/A

ASX +Security Code and Description

TYRAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

114,333

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

4/1/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

N/A

ASX +Security Code and Description

TYRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2026 EX $1.79

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

61,232

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

4/1/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

N/A

Disclaimer

Tyro Payments Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 328 M 235 M 235 M
Net income 2022 -8,94 M -6,40 M -6,40 M
Net cash 2022 33,1 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -152x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 357 M 973 M 972 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,04x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float -
