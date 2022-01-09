Tyro Payments : Notification of cessation of securities - TYR

For personal use only

ASX +Security Code and Description

TYRAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-DEC-2024 EX NIL

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

29,716

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 4/1/2022 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

N/A

ASX +Security Code and Description

TYRAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2025 EX NIL

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

37,657

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 4/1/2022 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

N/A

ASX +Security Code and Description

TYRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS