Tyro Payments : Notification of cessation of securities - TYR
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday January 10, 2022
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
code
Security description
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
TYRAG
OPTION EXPIRING
29,716
Lapse of conditional right to
04/01/2022
30-DEC-2024 EX NIL
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
TYRAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
17,009
Lapse of conditional right to
04/01/2022
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
TYRAB
OPTION EXPIRING
114,333
Lapse of conditional right to
04/01/2022
VARIOUS DATES EX
securities because the
VARIOUS PRICES
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
TYRAC
OPTION EXPIRING
37,657
Lapse of conditional right to
04/01/2022
31-AUG-2025 EX NIL
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
TYRAE
OPTION EXPIRING
61,232
Lapse of conditional right to
04/01/2022
30-SEP-2026 EX $1.79
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
49103575042
1.3
ASX issuer code
TYR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
TYRAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-DEC-2024 EX NIL
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
29,716
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
4/1/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
N/A
ASX +Security Code and Description
TYRAC : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2025 EX NIL
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
37,657
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
4/1/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
N/A
ASX +Security Code and Description
TYRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
17,009
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
4/1/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
N/A
ASX +Security Code and Description
TYRAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
114,333
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
4/1/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
N/A
ASX +Security Code and Description
TYRAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-SEP-2026 EX $1.79
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
61,232
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
4/1/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
N/A
