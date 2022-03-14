Log in
    TYR   AU0000066508

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

(TYR)
  Report
Tyro Payments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TYR

03/14/2022 | 06:40pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

TYRAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

3,736,681

11/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

49103575042

1.3

ASX issuer code

TYR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

TYRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

28,536

Robbie Cooke

Robert Michael Sean Cooke

15,072

Prav Pala

Praveenesh Pala

3,285

Steve Chapman

Steven John Chapman

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Details of the terms of the employee incentive scheme can be found in the 2021 Tyro Annual Report and in the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting. https://investors.tyro.com/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/rO0GlGGrEkqPqF-fCBnw8 w/file/annualreports/AR-2021.pdf https://investors.tyro.com/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/rO0GlGGrEkqPqF-fCBnw8w/file/agm/2021/Tyro_Notice_of_AGM_2021.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

3,736,681

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tyro Payments Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 22:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
