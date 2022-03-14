Tyro Payments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TYR
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 15, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
TYRAA
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
3,736,681
11/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
49103575042
1.3
ASX issuer code
TYR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
15/3/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
TYRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
11/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
28,536
Robbie Cooke
Robert Michael Sean Cooke
15,072
Prav Pala
Praveenesh Pala
3,285
Steve Chapman
Steven John Chapman
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Details of the terms of the employee incentive scheme can be found in the 2021 Tyro Annual Report and in the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting.
https://investors.tyro.com/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/rO0GlGGrEkqPqF-fCBnw8 w/file/annualreports/AR-2021.pdf https://investors.tyro.com/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/rO0GlGGrEkqPqF-fCBnw8w/file/agm/2021/Tyro_Notice_of_A
GM_2021.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Issue details
Number of +securities
3,736,681
