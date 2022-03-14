Tyro Payments : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TYR

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

TYRAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

11/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 28,536 Robbie Cooke Robert Michael Sean Cooke 15,072 Prav Pala Praveenesh Pala 3,285 Steve Chapman Steven John Chapman

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Details of the terms of the employee incentive scheme can be found in the 2021 Tyro Annual Report and in the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting. https://investors.tyro.com/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/rO0GlGGrEkqPqF-fCBnw8 w/file/annualreports/AR-2021.pdf https://investors.tyro.com/FormBuilder/_Resource/_module/rO0GlGGrEkqPqF-fCBnw8w/file/agm/2021/Tyro_Notice_of_AGM_2021.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A