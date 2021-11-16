Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
3.11 AUD   -3.12%
Tyro Payments : Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Conference

11/16/2021 | 05:27pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

PRESENTATION TO MACQUARIE EMERGING LEADERS CONFERENCE

Sydney, 17 November 2021 - Tyro today released a presentation to be made at the 2021 Macquarie Emerging Leaders Conference. The presentation is attached to this ASX announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Monica Appleby

Investors:

Giovanni Rizzo

Head of Corporate Communications

Chief of Investor Relations

Ph: +61 466 598 946

Ph: +61 439 775 030

E: mappleby@tyro.com

E: grizzo@tyro.com

Pursuant to Listing Rule 15.5, Tyro confirms this document has been authorised for release to the market by its Board

About Tyro - Tyro is a technology-focused and values-driven Group providing Australian businesses with payment solutions and value-adding business banking products. The Group provides simple, flexible and reliable payment solutions as a merchant acquirer, along with complementary business banking products. For the more than 58,000 Australian merchants who chose to partner with Tyro at 30 June 2021, the Group processed more than $25.5 billion in transaction value in FY21. In FY21 the Group generated $119.4 million in gross profit, originated $25.8 million in loans and held merchant deposits totalling $75.5 million.

Tyro is Australia's fifth largest merchant acquiring bank by number of terminals in the market, behind the four major banks. The business was founded in 2003 with a goal of being the most efficient acquirer of electronic payments in Australia. Tyro has a track record of innovation, creating purpose-built solutions and being first to market. This approach saw the company become the first technology company to receive an Australian specialist credit card institution licence in 2005. In 2015 that licence was replaced by the award of an Australian banking licence, making Tyro the first new domestic banking licensee in over a decade.

Payments are at the core of Tyro's business, using its proprietary core technology platform to enable credit and debit card acquiring. This offering is enhanced by features purpose-designed for those merchants who choose to partner with the Group, including Point of Sale systems integrations, least-cost routing (Tap & Save) and alternative payment types such as integrated Alipay. While traditionally focused on in-store payments, Tyro has recently expanded into eCommerce. Further, Tyro provides value-adding solutions to its partners, such as loans in the form of merchant cash advances and fee-free,interest-bearing merchant transaction accounts.

Tyro has a team of more than 500 people, approximately half of whom are in technology roles.

A 1/155 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000 T +61 2 8907 1700 E info@tyro.com W tyro.com

ACN 103 575 042 AFSL 471951 (Tyro) is the issuer of its own financial products

ersonal use only

PRESENTATION TO MACQUARIE EMERGING LEADERS CONFERENCE

17 NOVEMBER 2021

Tyro Payments Limited

ABN 49 103 575 042

ersonal use only

Our Purpose

Setting businesses free to get on with business

by

simplifying payments + banking solutions

Our Mission

Our Vision

We eliminate friction with

To be Australia's:

payments + banking solutions, that:

Businesses

fastest

growing

trust

most loved

Partners

+ trusted

advocate

sustainable

Employees are

proud of

payments + business

Our community

banking partner

backs

"We are a tech company providing payments + business banking - taking on the big guys"

2

Delivering against our Growth Plan

We have a clear strategy that underpins our growth ambitions. FY21 saw us execute against a number of elements of that plan:

Significant uplift in transaction value to $25.5 billion (IPO: $17.5 billion)

P

onlySignificant increase in merchants to 58,186 (IPO: 29,031)

Sizable addressable market remains - TAM share 3.8% (IPO: 2.7%)

Prompted brand awareness spike to 20% (IPO: 10%)

useTransformational Tyro | Bendigo Bank Alliance completed

P P P

P

Cash MerchantAdvance

-

t

o

N

t

-

d

n

e

r

a

s

e

C

r

P

le

p

S

im

Tyro Community

I

n

-

a

p

Inte

p

gr

a

t

e

d

S

/ Other

Products

New

Acquisition of Medipass to build out our health solution

ersonalTyro Connect POS integration hub gaining traction

me&u 'tap, order and pay in app' solution a major eCommerce opportunity

Launch of Open Banking

Paypa Plane - innovative platform for recurring payment opportunities

P P P P P

s

e

F

PAYMENTS

c

p

r

Features

e

u

aP

y

e

g

ia

T

n

c

i

l

i

r

y

e

t

r

a

l

u

t

s

m

t

p

a

c

on

l

te

i

F

e

i

t

u

R

n

M

le

Reliab

Deposits

C ard-

Brand

Present

Tyro Connect

Current offering

Planned offering

3

Re-openings Delivering Accelerated Growth

• Transaction value in the 4 weeks since NSW came out of lockdown h45%

only

Weekly Transaction Value Growth - FY22

2

1 NSW came out of lockdown on 11 October 2021

50%

51%

2 Victoria came out of lockdown on 26 October 2021

1

46%

45%

43%

use

42%

40%

35%

31%

30%

28%

26%

25%

25%

ersonal

20%

21%

20%

16%

15%

10%

5%

0

FY21 1 - 31 Jul

1 - 31 Aug

1 - 30 Sep

1 - 8 Oct

9 - 14 Oct

15 - 22 Oct

23 - 29 Oct

30 Oct - 5

6 - 12 Nov

YTD FY22

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

Nov 2021

2021

12 Nov 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tyro Payments Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 22:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 326 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2022 -8,83 M -6,45 M -6,45 M
Net cash 2022 33,1 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -181x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 603 M 1 180 M 1 170 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 480
Free-Float 71,5%
Managers and Directors
Robbie Michael Sean Cooke Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Praveenesh Pala Chief Financial Officer
David Ingle Thodey Non-Executive Chairman
Dave Coombes Chief Technology Officer
Sascha Hess Chief Security & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED-2.51%1 218
SQUARE, INC.7.07%107 486
FISERV, INC.-10.56%67 238
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-38.82%38 239
AFTERPAY LIMITED-0.52%24 666
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.43%19 621