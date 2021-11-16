Tyro Payments : Presentation to Macquarie Emerging Leaders Conference

ASX Announcement

PRESENTATION TO MACQUARIE EMERGING LEADERS CONFERENCE

Sydney, 17 November 2021 - Tyro today released a presentation to be made at the 2021 Macquarie Emerging Leaders Conference. The presentation is attached to this ASX announcement.

For further information, please contact: Media: Monica Appleby Investors: Giovanni Rizzo Head of Corporate Communications Chief of Investor Relations Ph: +61 466 598 946 Ph: +61 439 775 030 E: mappleby@tyro.com E: grizzo@tyro.com

Pursuant to Listing Rule 15.5, Tyro confirms this document has been authorised for release to the market by its Board

About Tyro - Tyro is a technology-focused and values-driven Group providing Australian businesses with payment solutions and value-adding business banking products. The Group provides simple, flexible and reliable payment solutions as a merchant acquirer, along with complementary business banking products. For the more than 58,000 Australian merchants who chose to partner with Tyro at 30 June 2021, the Group processed more than $25.5 billion in transaction value in FY21. In FY21 the Group generated $119.4 million in gross profit, originated $25.8 million in loans and held merchant deposits totalling $75.5 million.

Tyro is Australia's fifth largest merchant acquiring bank by number of terminals in the market, behind the four major banks. The business was founded in 2003 with a goal of being the most efficient acquirer of electronic payments in Australia. Tyro has a track record of innovation, creating purpose-built solutions and being first to market. This approach saw the company become the first technology company to receive an Australian specialist credit card institution licence in 2005. In 2015 that licence was replaced by the award of an Australian banking licence, making Tyro the first new domestic banking licensee in over a decade.

Payments are at the core of Tyro's business, using its proprietary core technology platform to enable credit and debit card acquiring. This offering is enhanced by features purpose-designed for those merchants who choose to partner with the Group, including Point of Sale systems integrations, least-cost routing (Tap & Save) and alternative payment types such as integrated Alipay. While traditionally focused on in-store payments, Tyro has recently expanded into eCommerce. Further, Tyro provides value-adding solutions to its partners, such as loans in the form of merchant cash advances and fee-free,interest-bearing merchant transaction accounts.

Tyro has a team of more than 500 people, approximately half of whom are in technology roles.

