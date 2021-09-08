Tysan : 2021 Interim Report

Tysan Holdings Limited

Management Discussion and Analysis

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Tysan Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2021. During the period under review, the Group recorded a turnover of approximately HK$1,109 million (period ended 30 June 2020: HK$1,469 million) and a loss attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company of about HK$8 million (period ended 30 June 2020: loss of HK$92 million), representing loss of about HK$0.002 per ordinary share of the Company ("Share") (period ended 30 June 2020: loss of HK$0.03 per Share).

Business Review

Foundation Piling

For the period under review, turnover of the Group's foundation piling segment was about HK$1,088 million (period ended 30 June 2020: HK$1,451 million) and the segment recorded a profit of approximately HK$30 million (period ended 30 June 2020: loss of HK$72 million).

The Group's major contracts on hand include various private commercial and industrial development projects at New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6610 at Kai Tak Area 1E Site 1, New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6591 at Kai Tak Area 4B Site 4, Inland Lot No. 9065 on Gage Street and Graham Street, Tai Po Town Lot No. 157, Sai Sha, Shap Sze Heung, rental housing project at Shek Pai Wan Road and Drainage Services Department Office Building at Cheung Sha Wan Sewage Pumping Station.

Prospects

It is generally expected that the overall economy will improve in the second half of 2021 as the vaccination rate goes up, and we believe that the overall operating environment will continue to improve.

Tender invitations for our foundation piling work have been increasing steadily, driven by both private and public sector projects. As a result, we have secured some meaningful projects during the first half of this year.

In light of the housings shortage in Hong Kong, the Government is expected to expedite various initiatives to increase land supply and residential supply. The Government also intends to speed up its railway development projects and to rehabilitate the city's aging buildings. These will create demand for infrastructure and foundation works over the medium term.

The Group remains in a net cash position. Our strong balance sheet will enable us to make significant new investments when opportunities arise.

Financial Review

Financial position, liquidity and financial resources

As at 30 June 2021, the Group's cash on hand was about HK$760 million (31 December 2020: HK$707 million) while

total assets and net assets were about HK$2,100 million (31 December 2020: HK$2,267 million) and HK$1,428 million

(31 December 2020: HK$1,433 million), respectively. Total liabilities were about HK$672 million (31 December 2020:

HK$834 million), out of which financial liabilities were about HK$371 million (31 December 2020: HK$470 million) and the remaining were mainly contract liabilities and current or deferred tax provision.

As at 30 June 2021, the Group had interest-bearing borrowings of about HK$90 million (31 December 2020: HK$62 million).

The Group's gearing ratio, calculated on the basis of net debt (including financial liabilities less cash on hand) divided by total equity of the Group, was Nil as at 30 June 2021 as the Group had a net cash position.