Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
Summary 


Energy Technology Executive Elected to Tyson Foods Board of Directors

02/11/2021 | 04:15pm EST
SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Claudia Borras has been elected to the board of directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), the company announced today.

Borras is executive vice president of Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes, an international energy technology company, where she leads the company’s largest business segment with more than 26,000 employees and operations in 120 countries. She has served in other executive and management roles at Baker Hughes and was also previously chief commercial officer for GE Oil and Gas.

During her more than 25-year career, Borras has been actively engaged in industrial manufacturing and services and complex project environments, while successfully leading organizational transformations, growing market share and helping deliver sustainable results.

“We’re pleased to welcome Maria to the Tyson Board,” said Chairman John Tyson. “The addition of Maria complements our Directors’ skills and knowledge, and we’re confident her extensive experience in international business and complex operations will provide valuable perspectives to the leadership team.”

“I’m excited to join the board and look forward to contributing to Tyson Foods’ ongoing efforts to sustainably feed people in the U.S. and across the world,” said Borras.

In addition to Borras and Chairman John Tyson, other board members elected today during the company’s annual meeting include Les R. Baledge, Gaurdie E. Banister Jr., President & CEO Dean Banks, Mike Beebe, David J. Bronczek, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Robert C. Thurber, Barbara A. Tyson and former CEO Noel White.  

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit tysonfoods.com to learn more.

Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-236-9022 

CATEGORY: IR, NEWSROOM


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 845 M - -
Net income 2021 2 091 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 25 274 M 25 274 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 139 000
Free-Float 64,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samuel Dean Banks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.7.51%25 274
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.9.25%27 526
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION6.91%26 904
JBS SA7.57%12 444
WH GROUP LIMITED-1.08%11 963
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.34.27%9 817
