SEC Prepares to Sue Robinhood Over Crypto Unit

The agency could seek an order that would prevent the popular brokerage firm from trading certain crypto assets.

Rocket Cos. Taps Former Thomson Reuters Exec to Lead Companywide AI Efforts

Shawn Malhotra will step into a newly created CTO role overseeing AI and tech across Rocket's portfolio, CEO Varun Krishna said.

Simon & Schuster Signs Deal to Buy Dutch Publisher VBK

Simon & Schuster is acquiring Dutch publishing house Veen Bosch & Keuning for an undisclosed amount, its first deal for a non-English book publisher as it pushes to expand internationally.

One of the Biggest Hospital Failures in Decades Raises Concerns for Patient Care

Steward Health Care is at risk of running out of cash, putting regulators on alert for shutdowns.

Pentagon Needs to Open Up About Russia's Use of Musk's Starlink, Sen. Warren Says

A letter from the lawmaker calls Moscow's access to the satellite internet service in Ukraine a "serious national security threat."

Tyson Foods' stock turns lower after sales miss, as chicken remains weak

Tyson Foods' stock reversed course to trade sharply lower, after the meats company reported fiscal second-quarter sales that fell below expectations, as continued weakness in chicken and market-share losses offset a profit beat.

Spirit Airlines' stock slides after air carrier's quarterly loss, weak guidance

Airline is now focused on its future as a standalone business after its planned merger with JetBlue was called off in March.

Chipotle Wants Its Stock to Be More Affordable-for Employees

The burrito chain is planning a 50-for-1 stock-split to make its shares more accessible to workers-and hopefully retain more of them, CFO Jack Hartung says.

Qualcomm's Smartphone Future Looks Brighter With AI

AI-enabled smartphones and PCs should help the maker of wireless chips, which remains among the cheapest in semiconductor stocks.

Boeing's Big Space Test: Using Starliner to Ferry NASA Astronauts

Monday at 10:34 p.m. Eastern, the spacecraft is set to take a crew to the International Space Station after years of delays.

