    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyson Foods, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TSN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 30, 2021.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tyson knew that coronavirus was both highly contagious and spreading around the world. The Company failed to implement appropriate safety protocols for its employees. Based on this failure, the Company’s employees spread coronavirus throughout its facilities. The Company’s production was thereby hampered, including complete shutdowns at some facilities, causing financial harm. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tyson, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 795 M - -
Net income 2021 2 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 28 540 M 28 540 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 139 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 78,23 $
Average target price 85,77 $
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
Managers and Directors
Donnie D. King President & Chief Executive Officer
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.40%28 540
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-8.15%23 227
JBS S.A.35.67%15 629
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-45.21%13 712
WH GROUP LIMITED-7.23%11 648
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION42.78%6 823