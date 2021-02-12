Log in
TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. - TSN

02/12/2021 | 12:01am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tyson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On December 15, 2020, the New York City Comptroller ("NYC Comptroller") called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to open an investigation into Tyson for providing shareholders with "materially false or misleading information regarding Tyson's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting risk factors."  In a public statement, the NYC Comptroller stated that "[t]here is human cost to Tyson's failures—preventable deaths, hospitalizations and sick workers.  These failures have material impacts on its business operations that carry serious risks for shareholders." 

On this news, Tyson's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 2.54%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-tyson-foods-inc---tsn-301227410.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
