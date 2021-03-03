Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyson Foods, Inc.    TSN

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. - TSN

03/03/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tyson and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 15, 2020, the New York City Comptroller ("NYC Comptroller") called on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to open an investigation into Tyson for providing shareholders with "materially false or misleading information regarding Tyson's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting risk factors." In a public statement, the NYC Comptroller stated that "[t]here is human cost to Tyson's failures—preventable deaths, hospitalizations and sick workers.  These failures have material impacts on its business operations that carry serious risks for shareholders." 

On this news, Tyson's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 2.54%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-tyson-foods-inc---tsn-301239259.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TYSON FOODS, INC.
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/02TYSON FOODS  : Donation Efforts Help Texans Weather the Storm
PU
03/02Some U.S. meatpackers announce vaccine plans, but many workers still waiting
RE
03/01TYSON FOODS  : to Offer Free Onsite Vaccinations to Iowa Employees
MT
03/01Tyson Foods to Vaccinate Thousands of Iowa Workers
GL
02/26LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/26BLACK HISTORY MONTH BOOK EXCERPT : A Shot in the Moonlight
PU
02/26TYSON FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25SUN HOUSE : An Innovation in Consumer Experience
PU
02/24TYSON FOODS  : 35 Tyson Plants Receive North American Meat Institute's Environme..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ