Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyson Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stouffer Stories: 40 Years of Experience and Memories

09/17/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steve Stouffer has covered a lot of ground in his nearly 40 years working at Tyson Foods. He's worked in our plants and our corporate offices and knows what makes Tyson, Tyson. We chat about his experiences in 'Stouffer Stories,' - an ongoing video series where Steve shares insight from his many years with Tyson Foods.

Stouffer Stories Episode 1: Steve Stouffer talks about what it means to be a part of the Tyson Foods family.

Stouffer Stories Episode 2: Why is getting vaccinated so important? Because our team members, their families, and our communities are what matter most.

Stouffer Stories Episode 3: Steve Stouffer talks health, safety, and why he's passionate about getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Stouffer Stories Episode 4: After nearly 40 years, Steve Stouffer knows the importance of leading by example, especially when it comes to health and safety.

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 19:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TYSON FOODS, INC.
03:02pSTOUFFER STORIES : 40 Years of Experience and Memories
PU
09/13JBS S A : plans to reopen Nebraska beef plant damaged in fire
RE
09/13TSN INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Tyson Foods, Inc..
BU
09/09TYSON FOODS : Enters Kids' Snack Food Category with Hillshire Farm® SNACKED!
PU
09/09TYSON FOODS : Unveils Hillshire Farm® SNACKED! to Meet Growing Demand for Kids S..
PR
09/09Tyson Foods Unveils Hillshire Farm SNACKED! to Meet Growing Demand for Kids S..
CI
09/08Biden administration plans tougher action to rein in meat prices
RE
09/08Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
GL
09/08Tyson Foods Rejects Meat Industry Conclusions Drawn by White House -- Commodi..
DJ
09/08SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TYSON FOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 795 M - -
Net income 2021 2 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 27 654 M 27 654 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 139 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart TYSON FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 75,80 $
Average target price 85,77 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donnie D. King President & Chief Executive Officer
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.17.63%27 654
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-10.19%22 711
JBS S.A.39.60%15 786
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-45.40%13 752
WH GROUP LIMITED-13.23%9 297
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION43.55%6 884