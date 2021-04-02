Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

04/02/2021 | 11:01am EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming April 5, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TSN) securities between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 15, 2020, the New York City Comptroller, Scott M. Stringer, issued a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) calling for an investigation into Tyson’s failures to carry out its stated coronavirus protection policies. The letter stated that Tyson’s steps “to protect employees were grudging and minimal, such as letting workers use bandanas or sleep masks.” The Company also “penaliz[ed] workers who take sick leave to avoid contact with any exposed workers” and, “as of December 3, 2020, Tyson ha[d] the highest number of COVID-19 cases of any company in the meatpacking industry [and] twice as many deaths as any other meatpacking company.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 2.5%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Tyson knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; (2) Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; (3) as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; (5) due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tyson securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 5, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
