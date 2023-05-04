Advanced search
    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
60.56 USD   -0.62%
Tyson Foods : Celebrates $83 Million Expansion in Claryville, Kentucky
PU
06:19aShrinking US cattle herd squeezes meatpacker profits
RE
05/03Wheat Futures Surge Following Kremlin Attack -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
Tyson Foods : Celebrates $83 Million Expansion in Claryville, Kentucky

05/04/2023 | 09:03am EDT
May 04, 2023
Tyson Foods Celebrates $83 Million Expansion in Claryville, Kentucky

Increased capacity to meet growing demand for Hillshire Farms® Brand Products

CLARYVILLE, KY. - May 4, 2023 - Tyson Foods Claryville celebrates its newly expanded cocktail sausage manufacturing capacity, allowing the company to meet high customer demand for its Hillshire Farm brand products. This $83 million expansion will add 15,000 square feet to its 342,000 square foot facility and state-of-the-art equipment to increase production by 50% to better serve customers.

Hillshire Farm SNACKING! [Hillshire Farms SNACKED!] sales are up more than 11% over the last year. Hillshire Farm deli meats retail dollar sales are up double digits, supported by the "Oh, Hill Yeah!" campaign that recently debuted nationwide across TV, print, social media, and online, where consumers can view exclusive Hillshire Farm brand content and mouthwatering recipes.

The two plants in Claryville currently produce 130 million pounds of hot dogs, sliced meats, and 70% of the world's cocktail sausages, making Claryville the "Cocktail Sausage Capital of the World."

The facility employs more than 750 team members and produces more than 120 million pounds of protein yearly. The Claryville plant has been operating since 1984 and producing cocktail sausages since 1991.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under four generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 142,000 team members on October 1, 2022. Through its core values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities, and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Paige Preusse | Phone: 440-714-3343

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 13:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
