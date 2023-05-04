Tyson Foods : Celebrates $83 Million Expansion in Claryville, Kentucky

Increased capacity to meet growing demand for Hillshire Farms® Brand Products

CLARYVILLE, KY. - May 4, 2023 - Tyson Foods Claryville celebrates its newly expanded cocktail sausage manufacturing capacity, allowing the company to meet high customer demand for its Hillshire Farm brand products. This $83 million expansion will add 15,000 square feet to its 342,000 square foot facility and state-of-the-art equipment to increase production by 50% to better serve customers.

Hillshire Farm SNACKING! [Hillshire Farms SNACKED!] sales are up more than 11% over the last year. Hillshire Farm deli meats retail dollar sales are up double digits, supported by the "Oh, Hill Yeah!" campaign that recently debuted nationwide across TV, print, social media, and online, where consumers can view exclusive Hillshire Farm brand content and mouthwatering recipes.

The two plants in Claryville currently produce 130 million pounds of hot dogs, sliced meats, and 70% of the world's cocktail sausages, making Claryville the "Cocktail Sausage Capital of the World."

The facility employs more than 750 team members and produces more than 120 million pounds of protein yearly. The Claryville plant has been operating since 1984 and producing cocktail sausages since 1991.

Media Contact: Paige Preusse | Phone: 440-714-3343