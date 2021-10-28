Log in
Tyson Foods Continues Growth of Wright® and Jimmy Dean ® Brands with Investment in Kentucky

10/28/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
450 jobs to be created by investment in Bowling Green

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - October 28, 2021 - Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) will invest $355 million to build a state-of-the-art bacon plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, company officials announced today. The project is part of Tyson's commitment to meet increasing retail and foodservice demand for bacon products to deliver against its strategy of accelerating long-term growth aligned to consumer trends. The new facility is expected to create 450 jobs with production beginning in late 2023.

"We are excited to be a part of the Warren County and Kentucky communities that will help us continue to provide the iconic Wright Brand and Jimmy Dean products our consumers and customers desire," said Noelle O'Mara, Group President, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. "As people actively look to add more protein to their diets, Tyson is uniquely positioned as a category leader to meet that growing demand."

The company will construct a 400,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, primarily for the production of Wright Brand and Jimmy Dean retail and foodservice products. The plant will feature the latest robotics and automated technologies to increase production efficiency and enhance team member safety at the facility. The facility will be located in the expanded Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green.

"Today, I am proud to announce one of the largest investments in Warren County's history, and this is a community that has had no shortage of economic success in recent years," said Gov. Beshear. "Tyson Foods has a longstanding presence in the commonwealth, and its leaders' vision for the future will make the company a great fit for Bowling Green and the surrounding region."

The company employs more than 3,900 people across Kentucky with an annual payroll of more than $168 million. Tyson Foods paid Kentucky growers and suppliers more than $35 million in its 2020 fiscal year and estimates its total statewide impact to be $425 million. The company has Prepared Foods operations in Claryville and Poultry operations in Albany and Robards.

It will be several months before the company will hire team members, but people who want to work for Tyson Foods are encouraged to frequently check the Tyson Foods Careers website.

###

About Tyson Foods, Inc. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

Contact: Merritt Talbott

Merritt.Talbott@Tyson.com

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 17:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
