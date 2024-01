--Tyson Foods dropped CVS Health's pharmacy benefits manager Caremark after putting its benefits contract up for bid, CNBC reports.

--Tyson instead opted for startup Rightway, which says it can save employers 15% on pharmacy costs with its transparent model.

--Tyson said it made the decision as it saw pharmacy costs rise sharply.

Full article at https://www.cnbc.com/2024/01/24/tyson-foods-drops-cvs-picks-rightway-pharmacy-benefit-manager.html

