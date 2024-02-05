Tyson Foods: EPS down 19% in Q1
At just over $13.3 billion, the meat specialist's sales rose timidly by 0.4% thanks to higher average selling prices, while its volumes remained sluggish.
In terms of outlook for the current full year, Tyson Foods expects adjusted operating profit of between one and 1.5 billion dollars, with revenues expected to be relatively stable compared with the previous year.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction