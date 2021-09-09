Tyson Foods : Enters Kids' Snack Food Category with Hillshire Farm® SNACKED!

We all love to snack. In fact, 76%[1] of us reach for a snack twice a day - kids and adults alike. While today's grocery store snack aisle offers more choices than ever before, we saw an opportunity to create a new line of on-the-go snack packs perfect for kids. Hillshire Farm SNACKED! combine delicious Hillshire Farm deli meats, real cheeses, and a treat for a snack that checks all the boxes for both parents and kids.

As a member of the innovation team, I've spent years researching and developing consumer products. But I can say Hillshire Farm SNACKED! has been one of the most fun projects I've worked on. Spending time with focus groups consisting of parents and kids ages 9-12 to understand exactly what they are looking for in a snack is relatable (I'm a parent) but also eye-opening.

One of the things we found in our research is parents tend to assemble a collection of snacks for their kids' lunches, rather than a sandwich and sides, and parents continue to look for snack options to fit into busy, on-the-go schedules. We also heard from kids that they want to feel seen and heard, and they appreciate when something is designed just for them.

These insights were important as we designed the product. Hillshire Farm SNACKED! combinations balance taste, quality, convenience, and kid appeal. In our testing, kids raved about the protein items (like pepperoni) as well as the treats (like confetti cake bites)- while parents appreciated the high standard of quality from the Hillshire Farm® brand and the convenience to easily grab and go.

After plenty of testing and input from the most crucial product development judges (kids!), we settled on four delicious combinations you can find in the refrigerated aisle of select retailers nationwide:

Pepperoni with Confetti Cake Bites and Mini String Cheese

Pepperoni with Brownie Bites and Monterey Jack Cheese

Salami with Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods and Monterey Jack Cheese

Turkey with Chocolate Chip Cookies and Cheddar Cheese





With back-to-school season underway and parents and caregivers looking for snacking options both at school and on-the-go, I could not be more excited to have Hillshire Farm SNACKED! on shelf. I hope you'll try it and tell us what you think - and if it passes the kid approval test in your home!

[1] The Hartman Group 2020

Author Jill Stewart Director Marketing, Poultry/Kits/RVAP and Tastemakers at Tyson Foods More from this author This author does not have any more posts.