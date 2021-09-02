Log in
Tyson Foods : Grants Help Support Asian American Community in Amarillo

09/02/2021
Diversity not only makes Tyson Foods better as a company, but it also enriches and benefits the areas around us. Over the last year, we've sought to strengthen our support of the Asian American community by awarding a series of grants on both the national and local levels.

Just last month, we presented checks to two Amarillo, Texas, area organizations focused on supporting the Asian American community, immigrants, and refugees. These grant awards of $16,000 each were given to Amarillo Chin Christian Church and the Karen Community of Amarillo and will be used to address programming related to the organizations' overall mission.

'We're proud to stand with and support organizations that address issues members of the Asian community are facing,' said Amarillo Plant Manager Paul Finch.

The Amarillo Chin Christian Church has a large presence in the community. It's one of 111 churches associated with Chin Baptist Churches USA, which boasts a congregation of 30,300 across the U.S.

Their philanthropic efforts are centered around maintaining and promoting the Chin culture, literature, and identity. They also send nurses to remote areas of the world, supply water to villages that don't have accessible water sources, build churches, and sponsor students in remote and illiterate areas.

'The Chin Community is thankful for Tyson,' said Chin Christian Church Pastor Hniar Hlun. 'We will be able to help many more families in our community because of this grant.'

The Karen Community of Amarillo is a human service organization founded in 2018. The group is active in the community and focused on local outreach.

'Tyson has many, many people from the Karen Community working there,' said The Dah, treasurer for Karen Community of Amarillo. 'This will help us have more events and support more families who need help.'

Visit this page for more information on our commitment to inclusion, equity, and diversity in the Tyson Foods workplace and beyond.



Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
