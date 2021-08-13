Log in
    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
Tyson Foods : Helping Our Communities Get Back-to-School Ready

08/13/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
August is back-to-school month, and more than ever kids are ready to get back in the classroom. But, with the ongoing pandemic, families in many communities are struggling to prepare for a new school year.

Our African Ancestry Alliance Business Resource Group (AAA BRG) recently partnered with St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Ark. to help local families prepare for the classroom. The Back 2 School event distributed 2,000 supply-filled backpacks and offered haircuts and health and wellness information. Tyson Foods provided hamburgers and hotdogs for the event, and the AAA BRG donated $1,250 to fund 50 backpacks.

'I'm excited that our African Ancestry Alliance BRG decided to work with St. James on this event,' said Kenya Lenoir, AAA BRG marketing director. 'I love that the event helped so many families in the Northwest Arkansas area as they prepare to send their children back to school. Being involved in the community around me has always been my passion.'

Volunteers from the AAA BRG worked in shifts guiding parking, registering attendees, helping at the backpack station, and cooking and serving lunch. Local community organizations provided the haircuts and health and wellness information to those who wanted them.

'I am full of joy that we were able to serve so many,' Monique Jones, outreach and evangelism director for St. James Baptist Church, said. 'Special thanks to the AAA BRG for their support and love shown for the community.'

At Tyson Foods, we're committed to improving the quality of life in the communities where we live and work. Our business resource groups advance cultural awareness and inclusion and partner with local organizations to create change in our communities. Alongside team members and community leaders, we strive to address challenges in food insecurity, healthcare, and other social issues. Learn more about our community impact efforts here.

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 19:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
