Tyson Foods : New Benefits for Frontline Team Members

As Labor Day approaches, we are recognizing our team members' continued contributions in helping feed the world. We're also excited to share new benefit improvements for our frontline team members.

Starting January 1, 2022, fully vaccinated U.S. team members can begin earning up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year. We're also shortening the time it takes for new, fully vaccinated team members to qualify for paid vacation time - from one year to six months.

'These measures are the latest examples our ongoing efforts to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work, while also reinforcing the importance of maintaining a safe workplace by requiring vaccination against the coronavirus.'

Johanna Söderström, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Nothing is more important to us than our team members' health and safety. We're continuing to provide free, on-site access to COVID-19 vaccinations at some locations and are giving $200 as a thank you to frontline team members who are fully vaccinated. And through September, vaccinated team members are eligible to win cash in our vaccination sweepstakes.

Other measures we're taking to support U.S. frontline team members include:

Providing paid leave for up to two weeks for team members who are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 over the next six months.

Providing paid time for team members to join educational sessions about the benefits and risks of the COVID-19 vaccines.