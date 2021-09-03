Log in
    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/03 09:34:41 am
78.625 USD   +0.17%
Tyson Foods : New Benefits for Frontline Team Members

09/03/2021 | 09:12am EDT
As Labor Day approaches, we are recognizing our team members' continued contributions in helping feed the world. We're also excited to share new benefit improvements for our frontline team members.

Starting January 1, 2022, fully vaccinated U.S. team members can begin earning up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year. We're also shortening the time it takes for new, fully vaccinated team members to qualify for paid vacation time - from one year to six months.

'These measures are the latest examples our ongoing efforts to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work, while also reinforcing the importance of maintaining a safe workplace by requiring vaccination against the coronavirus.'

Johanna Söderström, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Nothing is more important to us than our team members' health and safety. We're continuing to provide free, on-site access to COVID-19 vaccinations at some locations and are giving $200 as a thank you to frontline team members who are fully vaccinated. And through September, vaccinated team members are eligible to win cash in our vaccination sweepstakes.

Other measures we're taking to support U.S. frontline team members include:

  • Providing paid leave for up to two weeks for team members who are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 over the next six months.
  • Providing paid time for team members to join educational sessions about the benefits and risks of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 13:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 795 M - -
Net income 2021 2 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 28 635 M 28 635 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 139 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Managers and Directors
Donnie D. King President & Chief Executive Officer
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.80%28 635
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-6.52%23 618
JBS S.A.27.77%14 723
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-47.04%13 340
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.46%12 031
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION42.68%6 850