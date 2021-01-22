Log in
TYSON FOODS, INC.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
Tyson Foods : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Tyson Foods, Inc. - TSN

01/22/2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) resulting from allegations that Tyson may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 15, 2020, the New York City Comptroller ("NYC Comptroller") called on the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to open an investigation into Tyson for providing shareholders with "materially false or misleading information regarding Tyson's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting risk factors." In a public statement, the NYC Comptroller stated, "There is human cost to Tyson's failures – preventable deaths, hospitalizations and sick workers. These failures have material impacts on its business operations that carry serious risks for shareholders."

On this news, Tyson's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or 2.5%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Tyson shareholders. If you purchased securities of Tyson please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2022.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm's attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-national-trial-lawyers-announces-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-tyson-foods-inc--tsn-301213516.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2021
