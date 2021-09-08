Log in
Tyson Foods Rejects Meat Industry Conclusions Drawn by White House -- Commodity Comment

09/08/2021 | 05:46pm EDT

09/08/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
Tyson Foods rejected comments by the secretary of agriculture and the director of the National Economic Council about the meat-processing industry during a White House press briefing on Wednesday.

The Biden administration said it would take action against what it calls a "concentration" in the meat-processing industry.

"Four large conglomerates overwhelmingly control meat supply chains, driving down earnings for farmers while driving up prices for consumers," the White House said in a statement.

The Biden administration said it would enforce "antitrust laws, boost competition in meat-processing, and push back on pandemic profiteering that is hurting consumers, farmers, and ranchers across the country," the White House said.

Tyson responded by saying the "increase in beef prices (is) due to unprecedented market conditions.

"Multiple, unprecedented market shocks, including a global pandemic and severe weather conditions, led to an unexpected and drastic drop in meat processors' abilities to operate at full capacity.

"This led to an oversupply of live cattle and an undersupply of beef, while demand for beef products was at an all-time high," Tyson said. "So, as a result, the price for cattle fell, while the price for beef rose."

"Today, prices paid to cattle producers are rising," Tyson said. "Labor shortages are also affecting the nation's pork and poultry supply."

Write to Patrick Chu at patrick.chu@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1946ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 795 M - -
Net income 2021 2 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 27 789 M 27 789 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 139 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart TYSON FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 76,17 $
Average target price 85,77 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donnie D. King President & Chief Executive Officer
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.19.94%28 197
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-9.42%22 907
JBS S.A.35.67%15 589
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-45.63%13 780
WH GROUP LIMITED-11.38%11 439
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION42.78%6 808