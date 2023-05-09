Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyson Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:49:12 2023-05-09 pm EDT
49.11 USD   -3.20%
03:06pTyson Foods aims to resume slaughtering pigs in mid May at Nebraska plant
RE
11:33aGlobal markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digital...
MS
11:07aTyson Foods Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Strong branded food performance and continued focus on growth strategy
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tyson Foods aims to resume slaughtering pigs in mid May at Nebraska plant

05/09/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc plans to resume slaughtering pigs in mid-May at a Madison, Nebraska, pork plant damaged by fire two weeks ago, the meatpacker said on Tuesday.

The extended halt to slaughtering comes as weak consumer demand for pork and low prices are squeezing margins for meatpackers and hurting hog farmers.

Tyson is continuing to divert hogs to other pork plants that would normally be slaughtered in Madison since the April 23 fire, spokesperson Liz Croston said. The Madison plant is doing limited "further processing" work, she said, after hogs are slaughtered elsewhere.

The company previously said it was repairing the plant and expected it to resume production the second week of May.

Tyson's pork business lost $31 million in the quarter that ended on April 1, compared to a profit of $59 million a year earlier. Average sales prices for the company's pork tumbled by 10.3% in the quarter due to reduced global demand, while sales volumes edged up because more hogs were available for slaughtering, Tyson said in an earnings report on Monday.

The meatpacker lowered its forecast for its pork unit's adjusted operating margins to a loss of 2% to breaking even for fiscal year 2023. In February, the company projected full-year margins would be 0% to 2%.

On Tuesday, the amount of money meatpackers earn buying hogs and converting them into meat was about $5.05 per hog, compared to $7.70 per hog on Monday, analysts at HedgersEdge.com said.

U.S. meatpackers slaughtered an estimated 451,000 hogs on Tuesday, down from 470,000 hogs a week ago and 478,000 hogs a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.54% 203.625 End-of-day quote.10.25%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -3.17% 49.14 Delayed Quote.-18.51%
All news about TYSON FOODS, INC.
03:06pTyson Foods aims to resume slaughtering pigs in mid May at Nebraska plant
RE
11:33aGlobal markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digi..
MS
11:07aTyson Foods Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Strong branded food performance and co..
AQ
10:54aBMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Tyson Foods to $48 From $66, Maintains Market Perfo..
MT
10:40aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Tyson Foods' Price Target to $55 From $64, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10:09aPiper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Tyson Foods to $49 From $62, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
09:32aBernstein Adjusts Price Target on Tyson Foods to $64 From $75, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
08:37aBofA Securities Adjusts Tyson Foods Price Target to $48 From $56
MT
07:20aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Tyson Foods to $52 From $58, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
05/08Wall Street ends near flat ahead of inflation data
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TYSON FOODS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 857 M - -
Net income 2023 466 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 18 041 M 18 041 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart TYSON FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 50,73 $
Average target price 63,70 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donnie D. King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Tyson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Amy Tu Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.-18.51%18 041
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-9.55%22 211
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-1.81%12 712
WH GROUP LIMITED-1.98%8 019
JBS S.A.-16.87%7 933
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-4.13%5 369
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer