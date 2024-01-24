Tyson Foods, Inc. is the world's leading producer of beef, poultry, and pork meats. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - beef products (35.9%); - poultry meat products (30.7%); - refrigerated and frozen products (17.5%): cooked meats, pre-cooked meals, pizzas, corn tortillas, sauces, etc.; - pork products (11.6%). The remaining sales (4.3%) are primarily from international activities. Products are marketed to food retailers, self-serve stores, restaurants, hotels, schools, healthcare institutions, etc.

Sector Food Processing