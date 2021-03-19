Tyson Foods : A Message from our Enterprise Leadership Team

To our Tyson team members,

Part of living our values means using our voices to speak up when we see people committing hateful acts that go against our core beliefs.

There has been an alarming increase in verbal and violent attacks against Asian Americans over the past year. Last summer, we stood with our team members and rejected the racial violence and discrimination that led to so many senseless killings. Today, we again stand against hate, prejudice and discrimination in all forms. We stand with and in support of our Black, Hispanic, Asian and all diverse communities as fellow team members, allies and neighbors. We are disgusted and outraged by these senseless incidents and deaths. There is a place for everyone at Tyson and diverse backgrounds and perspectives are welcome and encouraged. Our Business Resource Groups and Chaplain Services are available, and we encourage you to look into them as another way to get connected to fellow team members.

We are also standing behind these convictions by taking action beyond our workplace. To bring about the change needed to end these acts, we're contributing to organizations in support of their missions to eliminate hate and racism against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. Bills are being put forth by state governments to confront these despicable acts of hate and punish those who commit them. We strongly support these efforts, but there is always more that can be done.

Our work to be an equitable, inclusive and diverse company is not stopping there. Last year, our company made several commitments to work with organizations focused on social justice, and we pledge to do our part. We're also supporting diversity and inclusion in our business partnerships. Through our supplier diversity program, we purchase supplies and livestock from minority-owned businesses and farms each year.

We've invested in these efforts because it's who we are-Tyson Foods is as diverse as the world we help to feed. We believe our diversity makes us and our communities stronger. One of the greatest joys of our jobs is to meet and talk with team members and learn about the rich cultures, languages and traditions at work in our communities. We promise to continue using our voices and supporting causes and policies that encourage equity, inclusion and diversity. We'll also continue asking for your feedback to ensure we're holding ourselves accountable so that Tyson Foods is a welcoming workplace for all.