Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tyson Foods, Inc.    TSN

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tyson Foods : A Message from our Enterprise Leadership Team

03/19/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To our Tyson team members,

Part of living our values means using our voices to speak up when we see people committing hateful acts that go against our core beliefs.

There has been an alarming increase in verbal and violent attacks against Asian Americans over the past year. Last summer, we stood with our team members and rejected the racial violence and discrimination that led to so many senseless killings. Today, we again stand against hate, prejudice and discrimination in all forms. We stand with and in support of our Black, Hispanic, Asian and all diverse communities as fellow team members, allies and neighbors. We are disgusted and outraged by these senseless incidents and deaths. There is a place for everyone at Tyson and diverse backgrounds and perspectives are welcome and encouraged. Our Business Resource Groups and Chaplain Services are available, and we encourage you to look into them as another way to get connected to fellow team members.

We are also standing behind these convictions by taking action beyond our workplace. To bring about the change needed to end these acts, we're contributing to organizations in support of their missions to eliminate hate and racism against Asian American and Pacific Islanders. Bills are being put forth by state governments to confront these despicable acts of hate and punish those who commit them. We strongly support these efforts, but there is always more that can be done.

Our work to be an equitable, inclusive and diverse company is not stopping there. Last year, our company made several commitments to work with organizations focused on social justice, and we pledge to do our part. We're also supporting diversity and inclusion in our business partnerships. Through our supplier diversity program, we purchase supplies and livestock from minority-owned businesses and farms each year.

We've invested in these efforts because it's who we are-Tyson Foods is as diverse as the world we help to feed. We believe our diversity makes us and our communities stronger. One of the greatest joys of our jobs is to meet and talk with team members and learn about the rich cultures, languages and traditions at work in our communities. We promise to continue using our voices and supporting causes and policies that encourage equity, inclusion and diversity. We'll also continue asking for your feedback to ensure we're holding ourselves accountable so that Tyson Foods is a welcoming workplace for all.

Disclaimer

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 21:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TYSON FOODS, INC.
05:59pTYSON FOODS  : A Message from our Enterprise Leadership Team
PU
06:49aMARKET CHATTER : German Meat Processor Tönnies Exploring Potential Sale for Up t..
MT
03/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/18TYSON FOODS  : Abraham Abate Named a Judge's Choice Winner at 2020 Animal Welfar..
PU
03/18TYSON FOODS  : Expanding Case-Ready Meat Production with South Carolina Plant; C..
AQ
03/17LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/17TYSON FOODS  : Outlines Expansion Plans for Case-Ready Meat Production in South ..
MT
03/17Tyson Foods Expanding Case-Ready Meat Production with South Carolina Plant
GL
03/15JBS S A  : Tyson Foods, JBS USA meatpacking workers receive COVID-19 vaccines
RE
03/15LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43 765 M - -
Net income 2021 1 941 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 2,37%
Capitalization 27 993 M 27 993 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 139 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart TYSON FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 77,13 $
Last Close Price 76,93 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Samuel Dean Banks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.19.38%27 931
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION3.60%26 159
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-13.78%21 212
WH GROUP LIMITED8.31%13 686
JBS S.A.12.81%12 448
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.-5.21%6 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ