Tyson Foods : Awards $25,000 Community Grant to Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese

Springdale, Ark. - May 12, 2021 - Tyson Foods announced today a $25,000 community grant to the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese (ACOM) to fund programming that supports the Marshallese community in Arkansas. ACOM is a nonprofit organization based in Springdale that focuses on enriching the quality of life of Marshallese people through education, leadership, health, culture and commitment.

'The COVID-19 pandemic has galvanized ACOM to become more innovative in addressing the needs of the Marshallese community in a way that is culturally relevant,' said Melissa Laelan, Founder & Executive Director, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese. 'Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tyson Foods has always been a supporting pillar in ensuring that ACOM provides a diverse range of COVID-19 relief services to the community. The donation will go a long way in ensuring that we keep the community fed by supporting the Enrā Food Pantry.'

'We're proud to support the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and their critical work that supports many of our team members,' said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. 'This grant is will help ensure the continued success of the only Marshallese led nonprofit organization in the state of Arkansas.'

The community grant awarded to ACOM was supported by the company's Asians and Allies Business Resource Group. Comprised of Tyson Foods team members, the group works to ensure that all of the company's Asian team members-and the Asian communities where Tyson operates-feel supported, celebrated, and heard.

'Northwest Arkansas is home to one of the largest Marshallese populations in the continental U.S. and the Marshall Islanders are vital members of our community,' said Jordan Gershon, team engagement lead for the Asians and Allies Business Resource Group at Tyson Foods . 'It's an honor to amplify Marshallese culture and support this resilient group of people, thanks to this financial contribution to ACOM.'

