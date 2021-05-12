Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Tyson Foods, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tyson Foods : Awards $25,000 Community Grant to Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese

05/12/2021 | 11:34am EDT
Publish Date
May 12, 2021
Headline
Tyson Foods Awards $25,000 Community Grant to Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese

Springdale, Ark. - May 12, 2021 - Tyson Foods announced today a $25,000 community grant to the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese (ACOM) to fund programming that supports the Marshallese community in Arkansas. ACOM is a nonprofit organization based in Springdale that focuses on enriching the quality of life of Marshallese people through education, leadership, health, culture and commitment.

'The COVID-19 pandemic has galvanized ACOM to become more innovative in addressing the needs of the Marshallese community in a way that is culturally relevant,' said Melissa Laelan, Founder & Executive Director, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese. 'Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tyson Foods has always been a supporting pillar in ensuring that ACOM provides a diverse range of COVID-19 relief services to the community. The donation will go a long way in ensuring that we keep the community fed by supporting the Enrā Food Pantry.'

'We're proud to support the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and their critical work that supports many of our team members,' said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. 'This grant is will help ensure the continued success of the only Marshallese led nonprofit organization in the state of Arkansas.'

The community grant awarded to ACOM was supported by the company's Asians and Allies Business Resource Group. Comprised of Tyson Foods team members, the group works to ensure that all of the company's Asian team members-and the Asian communities where Tyson operates-feel supported, celebrated, and heard.

'Northwest Arkansas is home to one of the largest Marshallese populations in the continental U.S. and the Marshall Islanders are vital members of our community,' said Jordan Gershon, team engagement lead for the Asians and Allies Business Resource Group at Tyson Foods . 'It's an honor to amplify Marshallese culture and support this resilient group of people, thanks to this financial contribution to ACOM.'

To learn more about ACOM, please visit https://www.arkansasmarshallese.org/

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world's largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it's available and raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit TYSONFOODS.COM.

Derek Burleson
Public Relations Manager
Tyson Foods
Derek.Burleson@tyson.com

