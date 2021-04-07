Tyson Foods : Nuggets for Breakfast? Yes, Please!

SPRINGDALE, Ark., April 7, 2021 - There's another reason to never skip breakfast. America's favorite protein breakfast brand, Jimmy Dean®, is helping keep breakfast exciting with new Breakfast Nuggets and Skillets varieties. Kids and families are sure to love Breakfast Nuggets, easy to eat nuggets filled with delicious morning flavors and packed with protein. For mornings with a bit more time, try the new Skillet varieties providing a warm, hearty breakfast to get families going without much fuss.

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Nuggets deliver a fun, new twist on a nostalgic family favorite, now for breakfast. Available in two delicious varieties: Sausage, Egg & Cheese and Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese

'We know it's important to people to have a variety of breakfast options in order to keep mornings delicious and fun,' said Scott Glenn, senior director of marketing, Jimmy Dean brand. 'We believe breakfast helps people have a great start to their day, whether on-the-go with our bite-sized Breakfast Nuggets, or around a kitchen table enjoying the comforting flavors of a Skillet.'

A Breakfast for the Kid in All of Us

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Nuggets deliver a familiar form to the morning hours. Made with premium, signature seasoned Jimmy Dean meats, eggs and cheese, bundled into a crispy bread crumb coating and ready in two minutes, Breakfast Nuggets are sure to make mornings easier for the whole family and deliver a fun, flavor-packed start to the day. With 11 grams of protein per serving, Breakfast Nuggets are available in two varieties: Sausage, Egg & Cheese, and Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheese.

Breakfast Sizzle Without the Hassle

No need to chop and dice with new Jimmy Dean Skillet and Jimmy Dean Delights Skillet varieties featuring Jimmy Dean signature seasoned meats, real vegetables and cheese. With the simple addition of six fresh eggs, the Skillets divide 13 -14 grams of protein per serving when fully prepared, providing a warm, delicious meal in just 15 minutes. Now available in new Meat Lovers and Sausage, these skillets produce a flavorful meal for four that is sure to help kick-start any morning.

Additionally, the new Jimmy Dean Delights Turkey Sausage, Sweet Potato and Kale Skillet is added to the line-up for health-conscious consumers looking for a flavorful breakfast with protein. The Skillet includes real, seasoned vegetables, a three-cheese blend and Jimmy Dean All Natural* Turkey Sausage, designed to deliver a delicious breakfast in just minutes. Jimmy Dean Delights Skillets can supply 13 grams of protein per serving when fully prepared with six fresh eggs and are made with no artificial colors or flavors.

Also on shelves this month is the Jimmy Dean Delights® Plant-Based Patty & Frittata Sandwich announced earlier this year. Crafted with the brand's signature seasoning, it features the same delicious taste of the classic Jimmy Dean Delights breakfast sandwiches that fans know and love, now with a plant-based patty featuring a vegetable and grain patty made of soy protein, black beans, brown rice, quinoa, and egg white topped with a spinach and egg white frittata and American cheese, all inside a whole wheat English muffin, providing 15g of protein and 280 calories per serving.

All of these latest Jimmy Dean breakfast options can be found in the frozen aisle of retail stores nationwide. For more information on products from Jimmy Dean, visit www.jimmydean.com and follow @JimmyDean on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

