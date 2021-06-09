Tyson Foods : The Formula to Feed the Future

Tyson Foods has always embraced big challenges in our journey to raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Even with the unprecedented global impacts brought on by COVID-19 in the past year, we have remained steadfast in our ambition to bring innovative and creative solutions to the table that enable us to sustainably feed the world for generations to come.

Our FY2020 Sustainability Progress Report details notable achievements and progress through our recently created 'Formula to Feed the Future' framework empowering all team members to make a meaningful impact across every facet of our business.

Some key achievements across our three foundational pillars are below:

Empowering People, Customers and Communities An industry-first addition of a Chief Medical Officer position. Offered English as a Second Language (ESL), financial literacy and citizenship classes across 59 plants, representing more than half of our US-based locations. The introduction of Upward Pathways, a new approach to create opportunities for and encourage upward mobility for team members. Donated more food in a year than ever before in the company's 85-year history amounting to 31 million pounds or 124 million meals, valued at $65 million.



Conserving Natural Resources and Protecting Our Planet Set new contextual water targets that consider local environments and conditions across three priority facilities. Transitioned virgin fiber paperboard to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content across the Jimmy Dean® brand. Launched zero waste to landfill pilot projects at three production facilities and diverted nearly 5.2 million pounds of waste from landfills, a 60% increase from 2019.



Innovating Smart, Responsible Agriculture Became the first U.S. food company to announce work to verify sustainable production practices at scale in our beef supply chain. Developed and publicly released a Forest Protection Standard outlining steps to continue minimizing deforestation risk and protect the forests in the 6% of the company's land footprint that was identified as medium-to-high risk of deforestation. Became the first company to receive third-party certification by the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization (PAACO) for all poultry audits within our FarmCheck audit program.



The Progress Report is complemented by a new online Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Hub provides resources on all of our sustainability initiatives, including background information on key topics, ESG-related policies and an ESG data center.

At Tyson Foods, our ambition is to be the most sustainable and transparent food company in the world, and we're proud of the hard work from each of our 139,000 team members who make this ambition a reality. As we move into the future, we'll continue to set goals that will enrich the environment, agriculture practices, our workplace, and the communities where we serve and operate - so that we can sustainably feed the world, together.

To read the full Sustainability Progress Report and learn more about our sustainability initiatives, please visit here.