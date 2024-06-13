June 13 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods has suspended its chief financial officer, John Tyson, after he was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
