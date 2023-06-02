Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Tyson Foods, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:04:23 2023-06-02 am EDT
51.64 USD   +2.03%
10:42aTyson Foods to cut 262 employees in South Dakota who opt not to relocate
RE
06/01Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Tyson Foods to $50 From $52, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
05/31TYSON FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tyson Foods to cut 262 employees in South Dakota who opt not to relocate

06/02/2023 | 10:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Tyson Foods is seen in Davos

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc will terminate about 262 employees in South Dakota who chose not to move to its headquarters in Arkansas, including some key executives, the company told South Dakota officials.

The meatpacker has shed workers in processing plants and corporate offices as it seeks to cut costs in the face of easing demand from cash-strapped consumers and high costs for basics like cattle.

Tyson said in October it would relocate all corporate employees from offices in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, along with those in Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

July 31 will be the last day of work for most of the approximately 262 Dakota Dunes employees who opted not to make the move, Tyson said in a letter to South Dakota officials last week. Those being terminated held titles including senior vice president of pork and head of sales for pork and beef, according to the letter the state posted online.

Tyson closed two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 workers this year and said in April it would eliminate about 10% of corporate jobs and 15% of senior leadership roles. The corporate reduction was separate from employees leaving the company rather than relocating to Arkansas.

As of Oct. 1, Tyson had about 124,000 U.S. employees, including 118,000 working in non-corporate sites like production plants, according to regulatory filings.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 1.09% 241.775 End-of-day quote.30.20%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 1.80% 51.52 Delayed Quote.-18.65%
Analyst Recommendations on TYSON FOODS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 788 M - -
Net income 2023 475 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 3,81%
Capitalization 17 997 M 17 997 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart TYSON FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tyson Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TYSON FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 50,61 $
Average target price 60,91 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donnie D. King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Tyson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Amy Tu Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.-18.65%17 997
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-16.03%21 971
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-6.17%11 878
JBS S.A.-23.60%7 240
WH GROUP LIMITED-12.11%7 205
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-6.45%5 213
