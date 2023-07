July 2 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods is reintroducing certain antibiotics to its chicken supply chain, and will drop its "no antibiotics ever" tagline from Tyson-branded chicken products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

This will involve drugs that "are not important" to human health and will apply to all fresh, frozen and ready-made products under its brand, the report said.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)