    TSN   US9024941034

TYSON FOODS, INC.

(TSN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/03 11:28:21 am
78.245 USD   -0.31%
10:52aWHEN COVID HITS HOME : Team Member Shares Heartbreak of Losing Nephew
PU
10:04aTYSON FOODS : workers get paid sick leave; 75% vaccinated
AQ
09:18aConsumer Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday
MT
When COVID Hits Home: Team Member Shares Heartbreak of Losing Nephew

09/03/2021 | 10:52am EDT
For some of our team members, COVID-19 has hit far too close to home. One of those team members is Matt, who lost his 29-year-old healthy nephew Caleb to the virus. Caleb was unvaccinated.

'I hate that Caleb's story ended the way it did,' Matt said. 'But what his wife Chasity wants is for this not to happen to anyone else.'

Matt says one of the biggest challenges to beating COVID is vaccination hesitancy largely due to misinformation.

'Because of that, we have to do two things really well,' he said. 'First, we have to help educate our team members with factual information. Second, I feel it is important to 'tell our stories' and remember how we have all been touched by someone that has been affected by COVID.'

A video feature was recently put together with Caleb's story. Take a listen as his wife and older brother encourage others to 'do whatever you can to protect yourself.'

Tyson Foods Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 795 M - -
Net income 2021 2 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 031 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 28 635 M 28 635 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 139 000
Free-Float 64,1%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 78,49 $
Average target price 85,77 $
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donnie D. King President & Chief Executive Officer
Stewart F. Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John H. Tyson Chairman
Scott J. Spradley Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Claudia R. Coplein Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.80%28 635
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-6.52%23 618
JBS S.A.27.77%14 723
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-47.04%13 340
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.46%12 031
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION42.68%6 850