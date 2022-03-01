TZ : Updated Securities Trading Policy

1. Introduction

This Securities Trading Policy (Policy) sets out the policy of TZ Limited ACN 073 979 272 (Company) on dealings by directors of the Company (Directors) and employees in:

securities of the Company ( Company Securities ); and securities of other entities.

If you do not understand any part of this Policy, the summary of the law or how it applies to you, you should raise the matter with your manager or the Company Secretary before dealing with any securities covered by this Policy.

2. Rationale for the Policy

Under Australian corporations law, the insider trading laws operate to prohibit people in possession of non-public, price sensitive information from dealing in securities or passing on the information to other people who may deal in securities.

This Policy is intended to:

ensure that all Directors, employees and contractors of the Company (and their associates) are aware of the insider trading laws as they apply to trading in Company Securities; and protect the reputation of the Company and its Directors and officers by seeking to avoid the possibility that misconceptions, misunderstandings or suspicions might arise as a result of trading by Directors and others who may be, or be perceived to be, in possession of Inside Information (defined below).

This Policy seeks to do so by imposing additional restrictions on the trading of Securities by Restricted Persons (defined below).

3. Meaning of "Securities"

For the purposes of this Policy, "Securities" means shares, debentures, options, rights to subscribe for new shares and options over existing shares, warrant contracts and other derivatives relating to the shares.

4. Insider trading laws

4.1 Prohibition

If you have any Inside Information (see definition in section 4.3) about the Company (or another relevant entity, such as a company with which the Company is considering a transaction) which is not publicly known, it is a criminal offence for you to:

trade in Company Securities (or securities of the other relevant entity); advise or procure another person to trade in Company Securities (or securities of the other relevant entity); or pass on Inside Information to someone else (including colleagues, family or friends) knowing (or where you should have reasonably known) that the other person will, or

2