U and I : Bringing life back to Goldhawk Road

The Hawk's Nest, a new outdoor street food dining space at Shepherd's Bush Market, is now open. Bringing life back to Goldhawk Road - with 120 seated, socially distanced outdoor covers, it looks to be a big hit this summer.

The new space to meet, drink, eat and celebrate in West London is housed in a converted railway arch & goods yard and will be a welcome addition to an area that has been lacking an outdoor social space. Guests venture through a bespoke birds nest installation in order to access the hidden garden - full of artwork and beautiful seasonal flowers.

The Hawk's Nest is the first venue from Bird House London, the joining of powerhouses from the London hospitality scene. Bird House London is run by Wil Fuller of Soho House Group and Frazer Timmerman, who oversaw the food and drinks offering for Incipio Group, the company behind cult street food dining favourite Pergola. Both have taken inspiration from their previous ventures and brought the best of both to create the ultimate hang out.

The menu focuses on Italian street food including arancini, calamari & serious sauces from Italian Street Food specialists, SUGO. A Gozney pizza oven takes centre stage in a converted shipping container, serving a menu of stonebaked sourdough pizzas. A couple of options on the menu are the Aubergine & Kale pizza with sundried tomato pesto for veggies or a delectable Parma Ham & Asparagus pizza - both of which pair perfectly with a chilled glass of Lady A Rosé.

A fully stocked cocktail bar will be serving fresh fruit margaritas - including a thirst quenching Blood Orange Margarita - a variety of summer spritzers, frozen cocktails and a seasonal wine list full of pale, dry rosés and crisp fresh whites alongside London's best craft beers from Camden Town Brewery.

There will be a weekly programme of live music with jazz nights and DJs spinning tunes into the night. The Hawk's Nest will also be rotating seasonal artwork throughout the year with the first exhibition by Annie Rose Fiddian-Green which includes a series of framed figure drawings hanging inside and a large multicoloured painted mural that she wanted to uplift, unify and inspire guests, creating a feeling of love.

The nest entrance-way was created by award-winning luxury floral design company, Lucy Vail Floristry based in South West London.

An innovative Order to Table system with QR codes has been put in place adding to the safety of the guests during social distancing with table service only. The Hawks Nest are offering a special Monday - Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm with any house drink and pizza for £10.

Co-Founder, Frazer Timmerman, said: 'As locals to the area, we started to get very fed up that our friends nearby were always arranging their celebrations in East and South London. We decided to take matters into our own hands to create the perfect social space for group bookings in an overlooked corner of Shepherd's Bush Market. There is nothing like it in the area and we hope it is going to be a very welcome addition to the neighbourhood.'

The space is available for private hire throughout the year and will be fully covered and heated in Autumn and the Winter. For opening hours and to make a booking, please visit The Hawk's Nest website.